SHINING 3D recognized as 'Emerging Leader' company by MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants in the Industrial Metrology space

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 360Quadrants platform, powered by MarketsandMarkets™, has recognized SHINING 3D as a emerging leader company in the global Industrial Metrology space. Companies recognized in this category typically have an established product portfolio, a strong global presence, and maintain robust research and business collaborations with prominent industry stakeholders.

Industrial metrology market encompasses the technologies, solutions, and services that apply measurement science to manufacturing and production. It focuses on ensuring the accuracy, reliability, and consistency of measurements through calibration, verification, process control, and instrument management. The market includes hardware, software, and service providers that enable precise measurement, support quality assurance, and improve efficiency throughout the production lifecycle.

The growing investments in advanced 3D metrology technologies are significantly fueling the demand for industrial metrology solutions. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting IoT-enabled sensors and connected systems to enhance measurement accuracy, enable real-time monitoring, and support data-driven decision-making on the shop floor. At the same time, the rising emphasis on quality control and inspection in precision manufacturing is making industrial metrology indispensable for reducing errors, improving efficiency, and ensuring product consistency. Moreover, the rapid deployment of autonomous driving technologies is creating new opportunities for metrology solutions, as they play a critical role in ensuring the accuracy, safety, and reliability of complex automotive components and systems.

In April 2025, SHINING 3D announced the launch of the OptimScan Q12, a high-precision 3D scanner developed for industrial metrology applications. The system is equipped with four 12.3-megapixel industrial cameras and provides measurement accuracy of up to 0.005 mm. It supports dual scan ranges, allowing both small and large components to be inspected without manual adjustments. Features such as Monocular-Stereo Fusion (MSF), multi-exposure modes, and a dual-chip computing module enable rapid and detailed 3D data acquisition. With this launch, SHINING 3D is strengthening its position in the industrial metrology market by delivering reliable, efficient, and fully automated 3D inspection capabilities.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants offers a comprehensive evaluation and comparison of major market players based on various techno-commercial inputs from industry experts, customers, and distributors, as well as secondary research including product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, whitepapers, trade sources, and other databases. A well-defined methodology is employed to provide detailed ratings for each market player according to various parameters outlined below:

Shortlisting of 30 prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a global and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

