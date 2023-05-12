SHEIN Launches EMEA Headquarters in Dublin City

Opening Ceremony was Officiated by Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, a global e-retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, has officially launched its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters, based in Dublin City Centre, Ireland. The Dublin office will host SHEIN's strategic IT hub for EMEA and will function as the heart of SHEIN's operations in the region, building on our commitment to local economies, communities and consumers.

The opening ceremony was joined by Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, where he met with SHEIN's Global Head of Government Relations, Leonard Lin, and other company leaders to discuss SHEIN's strategy in Ireland. This included discussing the growth of SHEIN's workforce in Dublin, to fill roles in data analytics, security engineering, finance management and legal, as well as expanding SHEIN's graduate program in Ireland. SHEIN aims to fill 30 key roles in the Ireland office by end 2023, with a view to increase that number as the company grows.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney TD said: "I warmly welcome the announcement that SHEIN has launched their new EMEA Headquarters and IT hub in Dublin, creating 30 new jobs in 2023. These positions will be in a range of specialist areas and no doubt SHEIN will have no problem filling these rolls from our skilled workforce. It is a vote of confidence that another global leader has chosen Ireland to launch their EMEA HQ and highlights that we have the environment to attract FDI companies to our shores. I wish all the team at SHEIN the very best in their new Dublin office and ventures."

As part of SHEIN's efforts to empower local entrepreneurs, SHEIN's in-house fashion incubator programme, SHEIN X, has collaborated with 390 designers and artists across EMEA since its launch in January 2021, supporting them in their aspirations of launching a fashion collection by providing them with the knowledge, experience, network and global sales channel, so that they can focus on what they do best – create. SHEIN aims to continue to grow this number in the coming years.

In 2023, SHEIN plans to host around 30 pop-ups around the EMEA region, with the next Ireland pop-up happening from May 12 to 17, 2023, at the exciting Opera Lane, in Cork. Last year, SHEIN's pop-up at Jervis Shopping Centre, Dublin, attracted over 4,000 visitors per day. These pop-ups form an integral part of the SHEIN business model, allowing consumers to experience products first-hand as well as allowing the brand to engage with consumers. SHEIN's nearshoring strategy has also seen three new distribution centres opening across EMEA in 2022, including a 40,000m2 distribution hub in Wroclaw, Poland, as well as centres in Italy and the United Arab Emirates, growing its nearshoring bases in EMEA to eight. By nearshoring its distribution hubs, SHEIN aims to improve the speed of fulfilment in the region. Both initiatives are prime examples of SHEIN's dedication to offering the best customer service and experience for consumers in EMEA.

As part of SHEIN's social impact efforts, SHEIN has made monetary donations and donations-in-kind, in the form of apparel, household items and home decorations, to various women's and children's charities across EMEA. These include Irish charities and NGOs such as The Marie Keating Foundation and The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Ireland, which support causes that are aligned with SHEIN's social impact focus areas.

Said Leonard Lin, Global Head of Government Relations for SHEIN, "I am delighted to launch our EMEA headquarters in Ireland. Ireland's pro-business environment and great access to talent make it an excellent hub for companies, including SHEIN, to manage and grow our business in the region. Our Dublin office opening marks an important milestone in SHEIN's growth in EMEA - which is one of our most important markets. We look forward to contributing to the growth of the local economies and to supporting local communities."

Michael Lohan, CEO, IDA Ireland said: "The arrival of SHEIN in Dublin is a welcome addition to Ireland's IT sector along with their plans to hire 30 people by the end of 2023. Ireland is an ideal location in terms of talent and experienced resources from which SHEIN can grow and expand their offering in Europe. I wish them great success here."

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global, integrated marketplace offering extended fashion and lifestyle shopping categories from SHEIN branded apparel to products from a global network of sellers, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, leveraging its industry-leading on-demand production methodology since 2012, for a smarter and more sustainable industry.

Save money. Live in style!

To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.SHEINgroup.com.

SOURCE SHEIN