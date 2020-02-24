Sheet Face Mask Market to Reach $392.1 Mn, Globally, by 2026 at 8.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Emergence of value-added and easy-to-use sheet masks, inclusion of novel serums & ingredients, and adoption of cannabis-infused masks drive the growth of the global sheet face mask market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sheet Face Mask Market by Product Type (Cotton/Microfiber Sheet, Hydrogel Sheet, Knit Sheet, Bio-cellulose Sheet, and Others), Price Point (Mass and Premium), and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, E-commerce, and Supermarkets/Hypermarkets): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global sheet face mask industry garnered $206.0 million in 2018, and is expected to generate $392.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Prime determinants of growth

Emergence of value-added and easy-to-use sheet masks, inclusion of novel serums & ingredients, and adoption of cannabis-infused masks drive the growth of the global sheet face mask market. However, high probability of counterfeit products restrains the market growth. On the other hand, availability of direct distribution networks and the untapped potential of e-commerce channels create new opportunities in the market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6358

The cotton/microfiber sheet segment to continue its lead position during the forecast period

Based on product type, the cotton/microfiber sheet segment held nearly one-third of the total share of the global sheet face mask market in 2018, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to ease in usage, smoothness, and a better ability of cotton/ microfiber sheet to soak oily particles. However, the knit sheet segment would witness the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2026, as penetration of ingredients of these masks is deeper into the skin as compared to a conventional cotton sheet coupled with its effectiveness in calming & brightening the skin.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment maintain its lead in terms of revenue by 2026

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is held the largest market share of the global sheet face mask market in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share, and will maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to ease in accessibility for working women and speedy expansion of the chains. However, the e-commerce segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to rise of social media platforms along with establishment of online portals in developing countries.

North America to grow at the fastest rate

Based on region, North America is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to establishment of beauty retailers offering in-store experience and expansion of skincare brands into the region. However, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global sheet face mask market in 2018, and is estimated to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due to surge in preference for attractive & easy-to-carry packaging products for travel along with emerging online selling platforms.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6358

Leading market players

BioRepublic SkinCare

ES Cosmetics

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Innisfree Corporation

Kracie Holdings, Ltd.

L'Oréal

Lancome Paris

Sephora Inc.

The Face Shop

Tonymoly Co. Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Anti-Acne Serum Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Night Creams Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Facial Serum Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research