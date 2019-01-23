Shared Mobility Market Worth $619.51 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 25.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global shared mobility market size is projected to reach USD 619.51 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. Growing use of smartphones and connected vehicles, along with an elevated problem of traffic congestion in prominent cities worldwide, is anticipated to drive the market. Increasing fuel costs are impelling individuals to shift towards alternative transportation solutions, further escalating the growth of the market during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Key suggestions from the report:

Introduction of shared mobility services availed through electric vehicles is one of the key growth opportunities for industry players. Electric car sharing is a popular trend in developed countries of Europe and is likely to shape the future of the regional market over the coming years

The ride-hailing segment is poised to account for the highest revenue share of more than 52.0% by 2025. Growing penetration of internet across the globe and introduction of new services by ride hailing companies are projected to supplement the growth of the segment

Bike sharing is anticipated to be the most promising service model segment, registering a CAGR of over 29.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increasing number of bike-sharing programs, especially in matured economies worldwide

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast horizon owing to high adoption rate of ride-hailing and car-sharing services in densely populated countries such as China .

Read 113 page research report with TOC on "Shared Mobility Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vehicle (Cars, Two-Wheelers), By Service Model (Ride Hailing, Bike Sharing, Ride Sharing, Car Sharing), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/shared-mobility-market

Reluctance towards sharing personal vehicle with strangers in ride sharing is one of the major factors challenging market growth. Furthermore, high costs of developing internet infrastructure in some low-income countries and substandard connectivity are inhibiting the upward rise of the market.

Proliferation of internet-based technologies, mass marketing of connected vehicles, and burgeoning popularity of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) are prominent technological breakthroughs that are estimated to positively influence the growth of the market. Web-integrated services offer advanced features, such as V2V, V2X, and V2I communication, for vehicles. Moreover, availability of real-time information pertaining to parking and congestion is expected to further augment the shared mobility market over the coming years.

Connect with our analyst for specific inquiries about this market

Grand View Research has segmented the global shared mobility market on the basis of service model, vehicle, and region:

Shared Mobility Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Ride Hailing Bike Sharing Ride Sharing Car Sharing Others

Shared Mobility Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Cars Two-wheelers Others

Shared Mobility Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Asia Pacific China India Japan Singapore Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia



Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Dual Clutch Transmission Market - The dual clutch transmission market is expected to be driven by various benefits such as increased performance and driving experience.

The dual clutch transmission market is expected to be driven by various benefits such as increased performance and driving experience. Driver Assistance Systems Market - The advancement of automotive industry and the increasing buyer's preferences are expected to drive the driver assistance systems market.

- The advancement of automotive industry and the increasing buyer's preferences are expected to drive the driver assistance systems market. Hybrid Vehicles Market - The global hybrid vehicles market is poised for substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the need for addressing consumers' needs pertaining to fuel expenditure reduction.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.