"Shanghai Summer": A Living Case of a Next-Generation Consumer Hub

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season Global Launch took place on April 18. This year's campaign is scheduled from early July to the second weekend of October, covering the entire summer period. Centered around the "240-Hour Products" and "City Customized Events," the program aims to showcase Shanghai's consumer appeal as an efficient, international metropolis. With a focus on "diversity, convenience, and family-friendliness," Singaporean visitors are invited to experience a summer journey that blends urban quality with family enjoyment.

According to China UnionPay, during the 2024 campaign, foreign card spending in Shanghai increased by 68.2%. Notably, Huaihai Road saw a 208.6% surge in overseas card usage, with an average transaction of RMB 1,597, while Lujiazui-Zhangyang Road rose by 119.9%, with an average spend of RMB 1,998. Total offline spending reached RMB 815.9 billion, including RMB 96.4 billion in dining—a 26.9% year-on-year growth—demonstrating the city's strong consumption momentum.

This year, the campaign launches a "starter kit" ideal for short-term trips—offering standardized, bookable urban experiences under the "240-Hour Products." Bundled with the "Shanghai Pass" one-day ticket, the offering integrates metro transit, landmarks, and commercial privileges. A multilingual official website (www.shanghaisummer.com) and AI assistant "Shanghai Xiaoxia" support visitors with a full-process, user-friendly service. Additionally, China Eastern Airlines provides special international group fares tailored for family travel.

Xiaolong Yin, General Manager at Visa Mainland China, introduced that Visa will partner with industry partners to create the "Visa Zone for Shanghai Summer". The Visa Zone will focus on optimizing international card acceptance across all payment scenarios, deploying diverse payment methods and innovative acceptance terminals, enhancing payment security and driving consumption, with an aim to promote international cultural and people-to-people exchanges and contribute to the construction of Shanghai as an international consumption center city.

Families will also find their place this summer. LEGO China is expected to begin trial operations of the LEGO Discovery Resort in Shanghai, featuring eight themed zones, more than 75 rides, shows, and attractions, and 2,889 models built with over 85 million bricks. LEGO China will also host the "World Play Festival" from June 11 to July 25, featuring interactive city playgrounds and themed urban installations. Additionally, the Jinshan LEGOLAND Resort is scheduled to open during the summer vacation, further expanding the family-friendly experience. POP MART will join with its signature designer toy IPs to launch themed exhibitions, pop-ups, and immersive installations. Disney China will present four themed summer events, including Zootopia, Disney Pets, Toy Story's 30th Anniversary, and Frozen's "Summer Snow Festival." Together, these leading global IPs will shape a vibrant CityWalk experience, blending culture, entertainment, and retail to create unforgettable moments for families of all kinds.

