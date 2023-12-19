Shandong Good Products brand boosts impact of region's firms

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from chinadaily.com.cn:

A range called Shandong Good Products is an effective regional public brand in East China's Shandong province, with products and services under it considered to be the best in class there.

That's all led businesses in Zibo city in Shandong to bolster their brand building – to reinforce brand quality competitiveness and create a new engine for high-quality development.

Nine Zibo products from eight companies were included in the second group of new Shandong Good Products list this year, making the city home to 33 products with the honor to date.

Zibo Huaguang Royal Ceramics Technology and Culture Co Ltd is one of those included in the second list. Its Qianfeng Cuise range of ceramics proved a hit at the 2023 Beijing Presenting Event on Nov 10-12, a promotion Zibo held to showcase its great products.

Huaguang Royal Ceramics has chosen the path of cultural and creative transformation – while inheriting the features and essence of Chinese culture – which has yielded many great surprises, said Su Tongqiang, the company's chairman.

Su added his company would continue to promote its creative transformation and innovative development and design more exquisite ceramic products.

Another one is Shandong Deyi Dairy Co Ltd, which boasts the biggest market share of low-temperature milk market in the province. It's been busy optimizing preservation technology for fresh and nutritious low-temperature milk.

Its Xianjing milk product range developed last year is said to be highly popular in the market, because the milk maximizes the retention of immunoglobulin content, making it more nutritious.

Thanks to the impact of the Shandong Good Products brand, Deyi Dairy's products are now sold to over 20 provinces in China, satisfying the daily demand of 20 million consumers for fresh and high-quality milk.

Elsewhere, the water ring vacuum pump and compressor products developed by Zibo Water Ring Vacuum Pump Factory Co Ltd were also included in the second batch of Shandong Good Products.

Han Kai, deputy general manager of the company, said the main way to build a market for a product was for it to have a strong brand. With that in mind, the company established a brand culture system, conducted brand planning in a systematic and sustained manner and continued to update its products in response to market trends.

As a result, the leading vacuum equipment developed by the company is increasingly replacing imported products.