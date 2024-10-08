Service Providers IPNET and Petcom Partner with Aprecomm to Enhance Online Experiences in Brazil

Only months after entering a strategic partnership with OpenGlobe, Aprecomm gains significant momentum in Brazil as broadband service providers IPNET and Petcom deploy its cloud-based applications to boost customer satisfaction and streamline support.

PARIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprecomm (www.aprecomm.ai), the intuitive network and customer experience platform provider, together with its partner OpenGlobe, announced today that two service providers—IPNET and Petcom (www.petcom.com.br)—will deploy its suite of AI-powered customer experience applications to enhance connectivity offerings for broadband customers throughout Brazil.

OpenGlobe Logo

This success comes just months after Aprecomm announced a strategic partnership with regional telco distributor OpenGlobe (www.openglobe.io) to develop business in the Latin American region. IPNET provides regional residential Fibre-to-the-Home (FttH) services to consumers in the highly competitive market of São Paulo state in Brazil. Petcom is a key supplier of communications services and infrastructure to large enterprises, including governmental institutions, sports stadiums, and airports.

"We're thrilled that two customer wins have come so quickly after we launched in Latin America in partnership with OpenGlobe," commented Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm. "Both IPNET and Petcom have made important strategic decisions to put customer experience at the top of their agendas, and we're confident that Aprecomm's data, insight and automated support tools will prove to be an important market differentiator in a highly competitive region that has hundreds of service providers."

By using sophisticated artificial intelligence, including a unique quality of experience algorithm, Aprecomm is helping service providers pave the way to the intuitive zero-touch networks of the future by taking a self-optimizing and self-healing approach to WiFi customer experience. Its unique product portfolio is field-proven to increase subscriber satisfaction and reduce operational costs where service providers have seen several operational improvements[1] across 100% of their subscriber bases, such as a 62% reduction in truck rolls, a 35% improvement in first-call resolutions and a 30% reduction in call resolution times.

"We were extremely impressed with the performance of Aprecomm's solution that allows us to support subscribers' broadband devices cost-effectively," said Jose Cunha Junior, CEO of IPNET. "Aprecomm's platform approach means that we can rapidly scale our services as we grow and benefit from a more expansive toolset to improve the connected experiences for all of our subscribers."

Aprecomm's advanced dashboards and analytics bring access to real-time network performance data, providing service providers with valuable data and insight.

"Brazil is a very competitive market, and we must have access to the latest tools to help our customers enjoy their online experiences," said Mario Cesar Moreira, CEO of Petcom. "While other providers choose to compete on price and speed, Petcom focuses on great customer service. Aprecomm's advanced quality of experience algorithms will ensure customers get the best performance from their applications and devices, taking the load off support teams and making our operations more efficient."

"We were convinced that Aprecomm's balance of technical innovation available at a cost-effective price point would provide a winning combination for the Latin American market," said Victor Fernando Proscurchin, CEO of OpenGlobe. "We're excited to secure two strong partners in IPNET and Petcom and look forward to supporting their growth."

About Aprecomm

Aprecomm harnesses the power of AI to provide a unique applications suite that enables service providers to create self-optimizing and self-healing broadband networks.

Our quality of experience engine monitors and optimises WiFi performance to ensure that consumers enjoy the best possible internet experiences, while our cloud-based support applications leverage real-time data to predict and resolve customer service issues before they happen, saving providers time and money.

Aprecomm manages over 7 million home and business locations, partnering with more than 45 service providers worldwide.

Together, we are making intuitive networks a reality.

About IPNET

An internet provider operating regionally in the São Paulo countryside, connecting thousands of people through a 100% fiber optic field of operations, offering high speed, stability, and quality of service for homes and businesses.

About Petcom

Petcom has been in the telecommunications market since 1990, acting as a provider of internet and telephone services, as well as providing complete solutions for optical networks, structured cabling, electronic security systems and communication systems via optical fibre.

About OpenGlobe

OpenGlobe is the first value-added distributor founded as a pure Open Networking solution provider in Latin America. With headquarters in Florida, USA, OpenGlobe also has a sales office and laboratory in São Paulo, Brazil and logistics operations in Florida, USA and Santa Catarina, Brazil. OpenGlobe's mission is to build comprehensive solutions based 100% on open networking technologies, focusing on efficiency, scalability, futureproofing and eliminating vendor lock-in. OpenGlobe's qualified vendors, combined with its strong pre-sales and post-sales skills, make it the best partner for systems integrators and end users seeking high-end technologies, open architecture, and cost savings.

For more information, visit: openglobe.io

[1] Data sampled from a broadband service provider who monitored 400,000 subscribers over 12 months ending August 2022.

