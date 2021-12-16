SenseTime Partners with Macau's Kiang Wu Hospital to Advance Smart Health Application with AI

SenseTime's proprietary SenseCare platform is a high-performance diagnostic and treatment assistance platform which provides various AI-powered tools for different clinical departments. Following the phase-one deployment of the Cardiac Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA), Lung Computed Tomography (CT), Chest X-Ray modules in December 2020, Kiang Wu hospital has continued to expand the use of SenseCare platform with Liver CT, Carotid CTA, Radiation Therapy (RT) Contour, Liver Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Lower Limb X-ray and more, achieving nearly 100% utilization rate for many of them, which demonstrates the reliability of SenseCare and the strong confidence from doctors.

The complex and labor-intensive 3D reconstruction for coronary CTA had long been a big challenge for the hospital and seriously limited daily patient throughput. Leveraging SenseCare Cardiac, radiologists can now use intelligent toolkits for fully automated, high-precision 3D segmentation and reconstruction that help quicky analyze plaques and stenoses in coronary arteries. The entire process for conducting 3D post-processing has been shortened from 15-20 minutes to only 2-5 minutes, significantly reducing doctors' workload on manual operations. The software also supports automatic generation of films and structured reports in multiple formats. Compared with the previous two years without the assistance of AI, the hospital's monthly throughput of cardiac CTA in 2021 nearly doubled.

Meanwhile, the SenseCare Lung CT has effectively boosted the detection rate and accuracy in Lung CT images for early-stage diagnoses. The powerful AI assistance has helped the hospital maintain workflow efficiency during the COVID-19 outbreak. So far, the SenseCare platform has improved the medical imaging efficiency at Kiang Wu Hospital by around 50% on average, providing AI assistance for tens of thousands of cases.

As a leading hospital in Macau, Kiang Wu Hospital's success in utilizing AI to support clinical workflows and daily operation is setting a new paradigm of smart hospital. In line with its principle of human-centric AI development, SenseTime looks forward to bringing its SenseCare platform to more regions such as southeast Asia and Middle East, bolster industries like healthcare and medical tourism, contribute to the global smart health ecosystem and benefit more people around the world.

