Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market worth $155.09 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market"

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 109.24 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 155.09 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Front-end Equipment, Back-end Equipment, Product Type, Dimension, Supply Chain Participants, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Rapid pace of technological advancements Key Market Opportunities Advancements in packaging technologies Key Market Drivers Expansion of semiconductor fabrication facilities

The key advantages of semiconductor manufacturing equipment are precision and high throughput, which enable very small and much more powerful chips at large-scale volume production. They include scalling for growing technologies, contain advanced process control for yield and quality optimization. They offer flexibility to accommodate various chip types, supporting energy efficiency in a bid to even further minimize impacts on the environment and enable using other advanced techniques like 3D stacking.

IDM firms to dominate the supply chain participant segment of the market during the forecast period.

IDM firms will drive the growth of supply chain participant in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market due to the increasing manufacturing capabilities for high-performance chips, and declining dependency on outside suppliers for better cost efficiency and control. An IDM is a company that has the semiconductor-making processes in-house. This includes all design and manufacturing activities, so they are fully in control of the whole production cycle. An IDM designs, manufactures, and markets their own semiconductor chips. They have their fabrication plants. They own and operate them and have special tools for wafer fabrication, lithography, testing, and packaging. This creates a vertical integration by which IDMs can maintain stiff quality control, maximize the acceleration of innovation cycles, and respond quickly to the market's demands. Integrated device manufacturers have control over their value chains as compared to fabless semiconductor companies.

Deposition to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The deposition equipment is expected to register highest CAGR. Growth in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market will be advancements in deposition processes, such as CVD, PVD, and ALD, together with the rising demand for high-performance and miniaturized semiconductor devices. The deposition equipment market is driven by the need for advanced nodes, 3D ICs, and advanced packaging solutions, requiring precision in multilayer structures. Continued demand for the new high-performance devices such as Al and 5G, and memory technologies like 3D NAND, supports this market. The emphasis on energy efficiency along with Al and automation integration in the deposition systems are other emerging trends and help optimize process control, yield, and overall efficiency. Such trends are shaping the deposition equipment market as manufacturers seek solutions to support higher complexity, performance, and sustainability in semiconductor devices.

Americas registered the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Americas is likely to account for the second-highest CAGR in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry based on several key factors. The region has strong market presence of leading tech companies and has a robust R&D infrastructure that promotes continuous innovation in the technology for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Major players-leaders in the market in terms of quality of semiconductor manufacturing equipment-have been Applied Materials, Inc. (US), LAM Research Corporation (US), KLA Corporation (US), Teradyne, Inc. (US), and Plasma-Therm (US). The increased investment in new fabs, adoption of the most advanced manufacturing technologies, such as EUV lithography, and strategic partnerships between semiconductor firms and equipment manufacturers augment growth in the market. These factors combine well to ensure high and immense growth in Americas in the area of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Key players

The report profiles key players in semiconductor manufacturing equipment companies such as include Applied Materials, Inc. (US), ASML (Netherlands), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Lam Research Corporation (US), KLA Corporation (US), SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Teradyne, Inc. (US), Advantest Corporation (Japan), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), and Plasma-Therm (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and agreements.

