Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications: Revolutionizing Advanced Technology Markets

BOSTON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications: Market Opportunities" is expected to increase from $11.8 billion in 2024 to $18.5 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2024 through 2029.

This report analyzes the global market for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications. It segments the market by material, device type, operating temperature, industry, and region, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also explores emerging technologies and the competitive landscape, concluding with profiles of major market players. This analysis helps readers understand the market dynamics, regional growth patterns, and technological advances shaping the future of high-temperature semiconductor devices.

This report is especially relevant today due to the increasing government spending on defense and the growing demand for vehicle electrification, which drives market growth. It provides critical insights into market trends, growth opportunities, and emerging challenges, making it essential for stakeholders like automotive manufacturers, industrial companies, defense firms, and investors. Understanding these dynamics helps companies make informed decisions, drive innovation, and maintain a competitive edge in the market for high-temperature semiconductor devices.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

UWBG Materials: Ultrawide Bandgap (UWBG) materials like diamond and gallium oxide can handle higher voltages and temperatures, making them ideal for advanced electronics.

High-Temperature Electronics: These are crucial for harsh environments (e.g., aerospace and defense) and can operate efficiently at temperatures between 200 °C and 400°C, thanks to materials like silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN).

Electric Aircraft and EVs: The rise of electric aircraft and EVs drives demand for high-performance semiconductors that can handle high power and temperature requirements.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $10.9 billion Market size forecast $18.5 billion Growth rate CAGR of 9.4% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Materials, device types, operating temperatures, industries, regions Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, the Netherlands, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand Market drivers • Emergence of UWBG materials • Demand for high-temperature electronics • Demand for electric aircraft and EVs

Interesting facts:

Silicon dominates the high-temperature semiconductor market with a 71.2% share, and its market value is expected to reach $12,833.7 billion by the end of 2029 due to its widespread use and cost-effectiveness.





The market for III-V Materials such as gallium nitride and silicon carbide is growing at 10.6% annually because they perform better at high temperatures and in harsh conditions.





The automotive, industrial, and instrumentation segment is the largest due to the high demand for semiconductors in applications like engine control units, robotics, and transmission control units.

Emerging startups:

Camgraphic Ltd builds graphene transceivers for advanced photonic communications in various applications, including ADAS.





SweGaN produces GaN epitaxial wafers for satellite, communications, and defense applications, leveraging the company's QuanFINE technology for next-gen high-power devices.





VisIC Technologies develops high-voltage GaN devices for power conversion, leveraging its expertise in GaN-based RF technology to create (usually off) MIS-HEMT transistors.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market for global semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications?

- The global market for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications was valued at $10.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $18.5 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2029.



What factors are driving the growth of the global market for semiconductor devices in the high-temperature applications?

- The key market drivers include the emergence of III-V Materials, consisting of silicon carbide, gallium nitride, and others. Additionally, growing demand for high-temperature electronics across industries such as industrial and instrumentation, automotive, and energy and power further boosts market growth.



Which industry segment will be dominant throughout the forecast period?

- The automotive, industrial, and instrumentation segments will continue to dominate the global market for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications, due to the higher adoption rate of these devices across industries that need high operating temperatures.



Which region has the highest share of the global market?

- The Asia-Pacific region is the leading revenue generator for the global market for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications. In 2023, it accounted for $6.5 billion in revenue, representing about 59.7% of the global market. This is due to substantial government investments in the defense sector, and increasing demand for EVs, especially across China .

Leading companies include:

ANALOG DEVICES INC.

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS INC.

CISSOID

FUJITSU

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORP.

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS

QORVO INC.

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP.

RTX

TDK CORP.

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.

INSTRUMENTS INC. TOSHIBA CORP.

WOLFSPEED INC

