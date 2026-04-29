SEMI Reports Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments Increase 13% Year-on-Year in Q1 2026

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SEMI

29 Apr, 2026, 14:00 GMT

AI-driven Demand and Signs of Broad-based Recovery Boost Global Silicon Wafer Shipments, Despite Mixed Market Conditions

MILPITAS, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) reported today, in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry, that worldwide silicon wafer shipments increased 13.1% year-on-year to 3,275 million square inches (MSI) from the 2,896 MSI recorded during the same quarter of 2025. Sequentially, shipments declined 4.7% quarter-over-quarter from the 3,437 MSI recorded during the fourth quarter of 2025 in line with typical seasonality.

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Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments (MSI)

"Silicon wafer demand related to AI data centers continues to be strong, including advanced logic and memory, and also now extending to power management devices," said Ginji Yada, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Sales and Marketing Division at SUMCO Corporation. "Overall, silicon wafer demand has improved, but the recovery is not uniform. Many device companies have noted improvements in the industrial semiconductor segment, and this is creating a more broad-based recovery as wafer inventory is absorbed. Weaker smartphone and PC shipments in the first quarter of this year may show the impact of tighter supply of memory due to AI high bandwidth memory (HBM) allocation decisions."

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for the majority of semiconductors, which are vital components of all electronic devices. The highly engineered thin disks are produced in diameters of up to 300 mm and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductors are fabricated.

The SMG is a sub-committee of the SEMI Electronic Materials Group (EMG) and is open to SEMI members involved in manufacturing polycrystalline silicon, monocrystalline silicon or silicon wafers (e.g., as cut, polished, epitaxial). The SMG facilitates collective efforts on issues related to the silicon industry, including the development of statistics about the silicon industry.

For more information, visit SEMI Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipment Statistics.

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About SEMI 

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 4,000 companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

Association Contacts
Sherrie Gutierrez/SEMI
Phone: 1-831-889-3800
Email: sgutierrez@semi.org

Stephanie Quinn/Bodewell Group (Media Inquiries)
Phone: 1-480-316-8370
Email: squinn@bodewellgroup.com

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