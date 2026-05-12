Global Semiconductor Materials Market Revenue Reaches Record $73.2 Billion in 2025, SEMI Reports

Wafer Fab and Packaging Materials Segments Both Grew Fueled by Manufacturing Demand for Advanced Processes, Computing and Memory

MILPITAS, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global semiconductor materials market revenue increased 6.8% year-over-year to $73.2 billion in 2025, SEMI, reported today in its Materials Market Data Subscription (MMDS). Growth was supported by gains in both the wafer fab materials and packaging materials segments, reflecting higher process complexity, advanced-node demand, and continued investment in high-performance computing and high-bandwidth memory manufacturing.

Worldwide Semiconductor Materials Market Revenue for the Wafer Fab and Packaging Materials Segments Semiconductor Materials Market Revenue by Region

Wafer fabrication materials revenue increased 5.4% to $45.8 billion. Lithography-related materials, including photomask, photoresist and ancillaries, along with wet chemicals, posted strong double-digit growth as higher process intensity and tighter lithography requirements continued to increase materials consumption.

Packaging materials revenue grew 9.3% to $27.4 billion in 2025. Substrates and bonding wire led the increase, supported by higher gold prices in bonding wire and stronger demand for advanced substrates.

Taiwan remained the largest consumer of semiconductor materials for the 16th consecutive year, with revenue of $21.7 billion in 2025. China ranked second at $15.6 billion, supported by double-digit growth, followed by South Korea at $11.2 billion. All regions except Europe posted year-over-year increases, with China and North America recording the strongest growth among major regions.

The Materials Market Data Subscription (MMDS) from SEMI provides annual revenue with 10 years of historical data and a two-year forecast. The annual subscription includes quarterly updates for the materials segment and reports revenue for seven market regions (North America, Europe, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, China and Rest of World). The report also features detailed historical data for silicon shipments and revenues for photoresist, photoresist ancillaries, process gases and lead frames.

For more information about the report or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at mktstats@semi.org. More details are also available on the SEMI Market Data webpage.

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