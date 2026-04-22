Segway Announces 1 Million Units Sold of its Ninebot E2 Series Electric Kick-Scooters Worldwide

Driven by Deep R&D Investment and User-Centric Engineering, the Company Reinforces Its Global Leadership in Micromobility with A New Milestone Achieved

BEIJING, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway, a global leader in personal mobility and service robotics, today announced that cumulative global sales of its Ninebot E2 series electric kickscooters have surpassed one million units [1], solidifying its position in the entry-level electric kick scooter segment.

This achievement reflects a broader shift in urban mobility patterns. Electric scooters are increasingly becoming a preferred solution to short-distance commuting for an expanding audience. For three consecutive years (2023-2025), Segway has ranked as the Global No. 1 brand in electric kickscooter sales [2]. With over 15 million units shipped worldwide, the Company has cemented its leadership in the expanding micromobility market [3].

Designed for First-Time Riders, Built for Everyday Mobility

The Segway Ninebot E2 series was developed based on extensive user insights, with a particular focus on the needs of new riders entering the micromobility ecosystem. The product prioritizes accessibility and rider confidence, featuring a compact, portable design, a lightweight yet durable frame, and stable handling for improved control.

Building on these insights, Segway has introduced the next-generation Ninebot E3 Series, engineered to address a broader range of urban commuting scenarios. Key upgrades include a more powerful powertrain for improved hill-climbing performance and extended range; a lightweight aluminum-magnesium frame with a quick-folding mechanism for enhanced portability; and a self-developed dual-elastomer suspension designed to reduce road vibrations—effectively delivering a more comfortable, stable, and intuitive riding experience.

Integrated Innovation System Driving Continuous Product Evolution

Segway's product development is powered by an Integrated Product Development (IPD) framework that integrates research and development, design, manufacturing, and dynamic user feedback. The Company employs over 2,000 engineers and continues to invest heavily in product and technology innovation, with R&D funding reaching USD 174 million in 2025—a significant 51% year-on-year increase [4].

These proprietary technology platforms encompass the SegRide™ Riding Safety and Smart Assist Technologies, SegRange™ High-Efficiency Long-Range Technologies, and SegSmart™ Smart Interaction Technologies, which form the core of its electric scooter portfolio's technology. Further innovations, such as TurboTuned™ for e-bike battery efficiency and motor performance optimization and Self-Balancing Technology 2.0 for e-mopeds balance assistance, also reinforce the Company's multi-category technology leadership.

In 2025, Segway also obtained witness laboratory accreditation from TÜV Rheinland and Bureau Veritas, enabling selected certification tests to be completed in Segway's internal laboratory.

Strong Financial Performance Reflects Market Validation

Segway's user-focused strategy has yielded significant commercial returns, reporting revenue of USD 2.98 billion in 2025—a 49.9% year-over-year increase [5]. This growth underscores robust market demand and the success of its business strategy. In the same year, Segway sold more than 5.55 million vehicles globally across multiple product categories, including e-scooters, e-bikes and e-mopeds [6].

Expanding Global Presence and Long-Term Vision

Today, Segway's products empower riders across over 160 countries and regions. As the micromobility market continues to evolve, the Company's sustained leadership hinges on its dedication to user value and its vision of green, and smart mobility for all.

Guided by this vision, Segway aims to bring innovative personal transportation to one billion people worldwide, solidifying its long-term commitment to sustainable mobility.

About Segway

Segway transformed micromobility in 1999 with the revolutionary Personal Transporter, igniting global curiosity about the future of personal transportation. With a mission of "Simply Moving," Segway is dedicated to simplifying how people and goods move, improving efficiency, and enhancing the overall experience of everyday life.

For decades, Segway has continuously set new benchmarks in short-distance transportation and consumer robotics, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. Today, as the global leader in micromobility solutions, Segway's offering have evolved far beyond its origins. From e-scooters and GoKarts to e-bikes, powersports vehicles, and personal robots, Segway is pioneering the future of mobility with breakthrough technology, delivering innovative products that redefine the way we move. Discover more at www.segway.com.

[1] 1 million units represent cumulative global shipments, including Ninebot E2, E2 II, E2 Plus, E2 Plus II, and E2 Pro. [2] Data source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited; measured in terms of the global sales value of electric kickscooter brands in 2023-2025 respectively. Electric kickscooter refers to a means of light transport, which consists of handlebar, wheels, footboard and is equipped with additional components including motor, controller, battery and throttle compared with a conventional non-motorized scooter; research completed in Feb 2026. [3] Data source: The 15 million sales volume mentioned in the release is based on the internal database of Segway-Ninebot, which refers to Segway, Ninebot and their global affiliates. [4][5][6] Data source: Segway-Ninebot's 2025 Financial Report. USD conversion based on the full-year average CNY/USD rate of 7.1429.

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