Dott and Segway Team Up to Empower Green Mobility at Milan Winter Events 2026

MILAN, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Milan events 2026 officially get underway, Segway, a global leader in innovative personal mobility and service robotics, is proud to empower Dott, the leading European operator in shared micromobility, with its shared e-bike model and technologies. Together, the companies are deploying an enhanced fleet of Segway Urban A200 e-bikes to provide sustainable, efficient transportation for athletes, spectators, and residents throughout the events.

Dott E-bike (Powered by Segway)

With an approved allocation of 5,000 shared e-bikes for the city of Milan during the events, Dott has transitioned its fleet to the Segway Urban A200 across Milan. This large-scale deployment establishes Dott and Segway as key contributors to the city's green mobility infrastructure during this historic international event.

Segway Urban A200 E-bike: A New Standard for User Experience

The enhanced Segway Urban A200 e-bike deployed in Milan is the result of years of operational insights, user feedback, and technical collaboration between Dott and Segway. Engineered specifically for high-volume operations, the Urban A200 delivers significant improvements over previous generations. It offers a smoother, more comfortable ride with enhanced stability and control, making cycling an easy daily choice for residents and visitors navigating Milan's streets.

The upgraded battery system guarantees more reliable daily performance, enabling higher utilization rates and giving more riders the opportunity to use the vehicles. It greatly improves the likelihood that users will find fully charged e‑bikes available on the street. The Urban A200 also features a versatile "one-size-fits-most" frame, designed to accommodate riders of various heights and ensure maximum comfort and usability.

"The Urban A200 represents a major milestone in shared e-bike technology," said Zack Yan, Vice General Manager of the Commercial Mobility Division at Segway. "Working closely with Dott, we've developed a vehicle that not only meets the rigorous demands of shared fleet operations but also enhances the rider experience in meaningful ways. From integrated phone charging to extended battery capacity, every feature was designed with real-world usage in mind. Seeing our bikes supporting mobility during the events validates our commitment to building micromobility solutions that cities and operators can rely on during their most critical moments."

Beyond Milan, the partnership extends to Verona, host city of the events Closing Ceremony. Dott serves as the exclusive e-bike provider in Verona, operating a fleet composed entirely of Segway e-bikes. This comprehensive coverage ensures that sustainable transportation powered by Segway technology is available across all major events locations.

The Champion Pass: More Accessible Mobility

During the Games, Dott is introducing a special dedicated fare program to ensure mobility remains accessible to everyone: The Champion Pass*.

Available for purchase directly in the Dott app for just €2.99 per month, the pass allows for unlimited rides on both e-bikes and scooters, with the first 5 minutes of each ride costing just €0.75. After the first 5 minutes, a standard discounted rate of €0.10/min applies. This formula is designed to make shared micromobility an affordable and accessible choice for getting around the city during its busiest weeks, encouraging more people to try e‑bikes as a convenient alternative to private cars and other traditional forms of transportation.

"Our mission has always been to change mobility for good," said Andrea Giaretta, Vice-President of Revenues at Dott. "By introducing the Segway Urban A200 and the Champion Pass simultaneously, we are making travel more efficient for Milanese residents and the many tourists expected in the city. We're reducing congestion, supporting public transport, and offering a practical option for quickly connecting key points of interest without resorting to private vehicles."

*Offer subject to availability and applicable terms and conditions.

A Commitment to Green Mobility

The Milan 2026 Winter events have made sustainability a cornerstone of its mission, and the Dott–Segway partnership aligns with this objective. By providing thousands of visitors with convenient, sustainable transportation alternatives, the collaboration demonstrates the viability of shared micromobility systems for major international events.

