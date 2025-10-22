DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the launch of Manual Borrowing on its Unified Trading Account (UTA) for margin trading, introducing a new level of control and flexibility for leveraged trading strategies. The feature allows traders to proactively borrow assets and hold them in advance of trading activity, complementing the existing Automatic Borrowing mechanism.

Enhanced Trading Control and Capital Efficiency

Securing Leverage Ahead of Market Movements: Manual Borrowing Now Live on Bybit Unified Trading Accounts

Manual Borrowing addresses common challenges in margin trading by enabling users to secure borrowable assets before market volatility or high utilization periods. With the new feature, users may proactively lock in leverage early according to their needs. This helps prevent missed opportunities due to asset unavailability or liquidity constraints in fast-moving markets, ensuring their strategies remain executable even during periods of hyperactivity in the market.

The Manual Borrowing feature integrates seamlessly into the existing Spot trading interface through a dedicated "Borrow" tab. Traders can select their desired tokens and amounts, confirm their borrowing requirements, and receive assets directly in their UTA for immediate use in margin trades.

Key Advantages:

Locking in liquidity for planned trades

Protection against liquidity shortages during volatile market conditions

Proactive borrowing to prevent failed execution of strategies

Powering up Trades with Bybit UTA

This enhancement is part of Bybit's commitment towards building a comprehensive trading solution for Bybit UTA users' evolving needs at every stage of their trading journey.

Bybit UTA now supports both Manual and Automatic Borrowing options, catering to diverse user preferences and trading approaches. While Automatic Borrowing continues to provide one-click leverage at the time of trade execution, Manual Borrowing offers strategic planning capabilities for more sophisticated and personalized trading strategies.

The feature is now available to all eligible UTA users on Bybit. To learn more about borrowing on UTA, users may visit: Borrowing, Interest and Repayment (Unified Trading Account)

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3.

