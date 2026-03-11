DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, and Tether, the largest company in the digital asset industry, have jointly launched the Golden Month Giveaway, a month-long referral and trading campaign centered on gold-backed digital assets. Featuring one of the highest referral rewards in the industry, participants can earn up to $30 per qualified invite, along with Lucky Draw entries for a chance to win prizes, including up to 1 ounce of gold paid in XAUT, Tether's tokenized gold product. The campaign features a combined reward pool of $1 million.

Bybit and Tether Launch Golden Month Giveaway Featuring 1 Ounce of Gold and $30 Referral Rewards

The initiative comes amid heightened market volatility, as investors increasingly seek assets tied to real-world value. This campaign reflects a shared focus on stability-oriented products backed by physical gold. Alongside the giveaway, users can access up to $10 million in stablecoin-based fixed-income opportunities designed to offer more predictable yield during periods of market uncertainty.

Driving Engagement Through Gold-Backed Rewards

The campaign, now running through March 25, 2026, rewards users for inviting friends to join Bybit, trading, and participating in platform activities.

Participants can earn up to $30 per qualified referral, along with Lucky Draw entries for a chance to win rewards equivalent to up to 1 ounce of gold, paid in XAUT. Every eligible entry receives a guaranteed reward, with additional chances to win higher-value prizes through the Lucky Draw.

In addition, a limited-time 12% APR XAUT earn product will be available for 21 days, offering users enhanced yield opportunities during the campaign period.

Through initiatives such as Golden Month Giveaway and its expanding stablecoin Earn programs, Bybit – together with Tether – continues to invest in gold-backed and yield-focused tools that help users stay resilient across market cycles – combining innovative products, community support, and long-term ecosystem development to navigate volatility together.

More information about the Golden Month Giveaway, including full terms and conditions, is available on the website.

