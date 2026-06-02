Secure File Transfer (SFT) Market worth $8.34 billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Secure File Transfer (SFT) Market is projected to grow from USD 5.69 billion in 2026 to USD 8.34 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period.

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Secure File Transfer (SFT) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2031

2022–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 5.69 billion

USD 5.69 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.34 billion

USD 8.34 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 8.0%

Secure File Transfer (SFT) Market Trends & Insights:

The market growth is predominantly driven by the increasing volume of business file transfers among cloud environments, on-premises infrastructure, and partner ecosystems.

By offering, solutions are expected to account for the largest market size of 80.3% in 2026 of the global SFT market.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 9.8% over the forecast period, owing to scalability, flexible deployment, and reduced infrastructure management requirements.

The healthcare vertical is expected to record the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, driven by the increasing exchange of sensitive patient information and growing compliance requirements for data security and privacy.

Asia Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth in the Secure File Transfer (SFT) Market, supported by increasing digitalization, rising cloud adoption, and a stronger focus on cybersecurity regulations across emerging economies.

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The market is gaining momentum as enterprises increasingly invest in AI-driven secure transfer capabilities to protect high-value information and improve operational efficiency. Organizations are integrating analytics, automation, and intelligent monitoring into transfer workflows to reduce manual intervention and enhance security visibility. At the same time, stricter regulations such as GDPR and HIPAA are driving adoption of encrypted, policy-based transfer systems with audit capabilities. Vendors, including IBM and Fortra, are expanding automation and governance capabilities to support secure enterprise ecosystems and address emerging AI-related data exposure risks

By solution, secure file gateway is expected to capture the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Within the secure file gateway segment, the solution is expected to grow fastest in the SFT market over the forecast period, driven by rising demand for secure, controlled data exchange across external partner ecosystems. Organizations are prioritizing gateway-based architectures to strengthen protection against internet-facing cyber threats while supporting expanding B2B transactions, supplier communication, and regulatory data exchange. Adoption of Zero Trust security frameworks, policy-based routing, malware inspection, and data loss prevention is further accelerating deployment across industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and financial services. Additionally, the growing integration of cloud environments, APIs, and distributed enterprise networks is increasing demand for secure gateway solutions that enable scalable, monitored, and compliant file transfer operations.

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By organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The large enterprises segment holds the largest share of the SFT market because of extensive requirements for secure, high-volume, and continuous data exchange across distributed business operations. Large organizations frequently manage complex workflows spanning ERP systems, supply chains, banking platforms, cloud environments, and thousands of external partners, increasing the need for scalable, centralized transfer infrastructure. Additionally, stringent compliance requirements and demand for audit visibility, workflow orchestration, and SLA monitoring drive adoption of advanced SFT solutions integrated with SIEM, IAM, APIs, and Zero Trust architectures. Growing investments in automation and predictive monitoring further strengthen adoption, as enterprises prioritize operational resilience and governance across global operations.

North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

North America holds the largest share of the Secure File Transfer (SFT) Market, supported by increasing cybersecurity threats, stringent regulatory requirements, and strong enterprise investment in secure data exchange technologies. The region has witnessed several high-profile attacks targeting managed file transfer infrastructure, prompting organizations to modernize legacy transfer environments and strengthen protection around sensitive information. In response, enterprises across sectors such as healthcare, financial services, government, and critical infrastructure are increasingly prioritizing secure, auditable, and compliance-focused transfer platforms. At the same time, evolving cybersecurity regulations in the US and Canada are accelerating adoption of solutions with advanced encryption, centralized monitoring, and governance capabilities.

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Top Companies Secure File Transfer (SFT) Market:

The Top Companies in Secure File Transfer (SFT) Market include IBM (US), OPSWAT (US), Fortra (US), Progress Software (US), Thru, Inc. (Boomi) (US), Axway (US), OpenText (Canada), Check Point (US), TransferNow (France), Kiteworks (US), Oracle (US), Cleo (US), SEEBURGER (Denmark), Owl Cyber Defense (US), Primeur (Switzerland), JSCAPE (Redwood) (US), and Advenica (Sweden).

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