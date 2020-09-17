Sectra signs enterprise imaging contracts with two top-rated health systems in US

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its enterprise imaging solution throughout two health networks in the US - one in Southern California and the other in New Jersey. In both cases, the platform will allow for a centralized IT strategy and a consolidated view of all images and information as patients move throughout the respective health system.

The contracts, both signed in August, each comprise a radiology module and the Sectra VNA to store other departmental images, including cardiology.

"I am extremely proud that two health systems listed in the 2020-2021 US News & World Report Best Hospital rankings, chose to develop an enterprise imaging strategy by implementing a Sectra solution," says Anthony Grise, Vice President of Sales at Sectra, Inc.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is ranked "Best in KLAS" for seven consecutive years at medical.sectra.com.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit sectra.com.

