Sectra publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020/2021

LINKOPING, Sweden, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) publishes its Annual Report and Sustainability Report for the 2020/2021 fiscal year today. This report also includes the Corporate Governance Report for the same period.

The document is attached to this press release and is available on Sectra's website, investor.sectra.com.

The website also provides a short overview of events and the company's performance 2020/2021. The value we create for our various stakeholders, highlights from our operations, a selection of financial performance measures and a quote from Sectra's CEO Torbjörn Kronander are summarized on the page The 2020/2021 financial year in brief.

This information constitutes information that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 11:00 a.m. (CEST) on July 1, 2021.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2020/2021 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,632 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO, Sectra AB, +46 (0) 705 23 52 27

