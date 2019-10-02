Sectra Extends its Pre-operative Orthopaedic Solution With DePuy Synthes 3D Templates

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) is extending its pre-operative orthopaedic planning solution for trauma cases with 3D templates from one of the largest orthopaedic companies, DePuy Synthes. Pre-operative planning for trauma cases using templating in combination with 3D CT images enables improved surgical outcomes.

"We are excited to provide orthopaedic surgeons with DePuy Synthes 3D templates in our pre-operative planning solution. We strongly believe that this capability will help surgeons to provide patients with efficient care," says Gustaf Schwang, General Manager Business Unit Orthopaedic Solutions at Sectra.

Sectra's 3D pre-operative planning solution enables surgeons to visualize a fracture in a dynamic 3D environment. With tools such as advanced bone segmentation, the surgeon can study and understand the fracture and determine a treatment plan prior to surgery. The ability to plan the surgical reduction and treatment pre-operatively minimizes the risk of surprises and stress during surgery, and consequently can shorten the time spent in the operating room.

Sectra's 3D pre-operative planning solution is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, which allows for consolidation of image handling, while ensuring clinical workflow efficiency. The enterprise imaging solution is modular and supports the most image-intense departments—radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics. Being built on the same technical platform, customers can easily extend a departmental solution to create a comprehensive vendor-neutral archive (VNA) and enterprise image management solution without major investments or the replacement of existing components. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" for a sixth consecutive year at https://medical.sectra.com/.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2018/2019 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,413 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

