Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - First Quarter 2023

Q1 2023 Highlights

Seadrill added approximately $39 million of Order Backlog [1] during the quarter, bringing the total as of March 31, 2023 , to approximately $2.2 billion . The addition related to the West Neptune drillship securing a three-month extension with LLOG Exploration Offshore, L.L.C ("LLOG") in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in direct continuation of the existing term.

was in Q1 2023, a significant increase compared to Q4 2022 primarily due to higher operating days overall across the fleet, including notably with respect to our four drillships operating offshore , and the working at a higher dayrate with LLOG. Total Operating Revenues increased by 17% to $266 million in Q1 2023.

in Q1 2023. Strong operational performance in Q1 2023 with technical utilization of 96%.

On February 10, 2023 , Seadrill made a voluntary payment of $118 million (inclusive of principal, accrued interest and exit fee) under its secured second lien debt facility (the "Second Lien Facility"). On March 15, 2023 , Seadrill made a further voluntary payment of $44 million (inclusive of principal, accrued interest and exit fee) with respect to the Second Lien Facility.

Subsequent Events

On April 3, 2023 , Seadrill completed the all-stock acquisition of Aquadrill LLC ("Aquadrill"), at which point Aquadrill became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seadrill (the "Aquadrill Acquisition"). As a result of the Aquadrill Acquisition, Seadrill added $470 million in Order Backlog on April 3, 2023 . The operating results and assets and liabilities of Aquadrill will be consolidated from April 3, 2023 . As such, Seadrill's Q1 2023 interim financial statements do not include the effects of the Aquadrill Acquisition. Conversely, Seadrill's market guidance for its 2023 financial year contained in this Q1 2023 earnings release includes the consolidation of Aquadrill from April 3, 2023 .

were appointed to serve on Seadrill's Board of Directors on . Gulfdrill LLC ("Gulfdrill"), a 50:50 joint venture between Seadrill and Gulf Drilling International, was awarded contract extensions by a leading operator for three jackup rigs working in Qatar . The West Castor jackup rig, which is bareboat chartered to Gulfdrill by Seadrill, received a contract extension, together with the two jackup rigs that are bareboat chartered to Gulfdrill by a third-party shipyard. The total contract value of the three contract extensions is approximately $343 million and extends these contracts until 2026. The bareboat charter rates payable in connection with the associated extension periods represent a significant increase relative to the existing rates. Seadrill's Order Backlog as of May 23, 2023 , is $2.6 billion .

Financial Highlights

Change Figures in USD million, unless otherwise indicated 1Q23 4Q22 % Total Operating Revenues 266 228 17 % Adjusted EBITDA2 85 39 118 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 32.0 % 17.1 % 87 % Total Adjusted EBITDA2 - continuing and discontinued operations 85 41 107 % Operating Profit/(Loss) 51 (7) 829 %

Simon Johnson, President & CEO, commented:

"Seadrill has started 2023 strongly, with a near-fully utilized fleet and the closing of our Aquadrill acquisition in April. We are pleased with our operational and financial performance as we move through the year, with our technical utilization at 96% and our operating revenues and adjusted EBITDA substantially increasing quarter-on-quarter. We benefited from our four drillships offshore Brazil operating for the full quarter and the West Neptune drillship working at a higher dayrate in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Furthermore, during the quarter we were delighted to announce that LLOG had extended its contract for the West Neptune, furthering Seadrill and LLOG's long-term association.

We have a confident posture and remain constructive about this developing upcycle. Seadrill has an enhanced fleet following our acquisition of Aquadrill, which cemented our position as a key player in the offshore drilling sector, and we are highly focused on maximizing the value that it can generate for our shareholders."

[1]For a definition of Order Backlog, please see "Commercial Review" section.

[2]Adjusted EBITDA, Total Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For a definition of each such measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the Appendices.

