Seadrill Limited Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (NYSE: SDRL) (OSE: SDRL) will report earnings for the second quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

The Company will host a call to discuss its results that day at 09:00 EST / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CET. Interested participants may join the call by dialling +1 855 979 6654 or +44 800 358 1035 (Passcode: 610792) at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The Company will also webcast the call live at https://bit.ly/3rBMARr and provide a replay on its website, www.seadrill.com/investors.

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations across geographies, from shallow to ultra-deepwater environments.

