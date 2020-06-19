SDRL - Seadrill Limited Transitions to Quotation on OTC Capital Markets OTCQX

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") today announces that further to its press release dated June 1, 2020, and as part of the delisting of its common shares (the "Common Shares") from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the completion of its transition to the United States' OTCQX Market.

The Company filed a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 11, 2020 in order to delist its common shares from the NYSE, which occurs ten days thereafter upon effectiveness of the Form 25. Accordingly, the Company's last day of trading on the NYSE was on June 19, 2020, which was the last trading day prior to the effectiveness of the Form 25.

Seadrill expects its Common Shares to be listed and tradable on the highly regulated and highly liquid OTCQX Market as of June 22, 2020. The OTCQX Market is a well-established U.S. financial market for U.S. and international companies and will provide support to the Company's U.S. shareholders.

The Oslo Børs will now become Seadrill's primary listing, where it will retain its ticker symbol `SDRL'. A shareholder who wishes to transfer its shares between the NYSE and the Oslo Stock Exchange should contact its broker for more information in this respect.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

