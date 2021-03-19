SDRL - Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill or the Company") announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. The report can be accessed on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov and at www.seadrill.com. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company's complete 2020 audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending an email to: seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com.

