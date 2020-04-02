SDRL - Filing of 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill or the Company") announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.The report can be accessed on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov and at www.seadrill.com. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company's complete 2019 audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending an email to: seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

