SDRL - Cancellation of Share Plans, Cash Payment to Primary Insiders

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") announces that Performance Share Unit awards ("PSUs") and Restricted Share Unit awards ("RSUs", and together with the PSUs referred to as "Awards") granted to employees and other Award holders under the Company's incentive plans have been offered surrendered in exchange for a one-off compensatory cash payment to such holders (the "Payment").

The primary insiders of the Company have held in total 510,234 PSUs and 188,369 RSUs. The Payment to primary insiders of the Company amounted to in total USD 210,122, with a payment per PSU and RSU surrendered of USD 0.22353 and USD 0.51, respectively. The allocation of the Payment to primary insiders is set out below.

Peter Sharpe (Director) had a holding of 0 PSUs and 47,457 RSUs (unvested), which were surrendered in exchange for a one-off cash payment of in total USD 24,203 . Following Payment, Peter Sharpe holds 1,701 shares and no Awards in the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

