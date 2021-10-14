Scrubber Systems Market Size ($1.32 Billion by 2028) Growth Forecast at 12.4% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

PUNE, India, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on "Scrubber Systems Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology, Industry Verticals, and Geography," the market is projected to reach US$ 2,989.2 million by 2028 from US$ 1,316.0 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Rising international trades through sea routes and increasing leisure activities are propelling the growth of the Scrubber Systems Market . The rise in global seaborne business can be attributed to its economical transportation cost and continually rising global demand for goods and petroleum products. For instance, as per the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in 2019, 11,076 million tons of goods were transported through seaborne routes. To transport this mass volume of goods globally, large cargo ships are required. These ships are among the significant users of scrubber systems.

Furthermore, the rising participation in leisure activities such as cruise vacations and the international voyage is increasing the use of marine ships and subsequently fueling the growth of the Scrubber Systems Market . The rise in leisure activities can be attributed to the increasing per capita income of consumers. Hence, the increase in sulfur emission from ships—owing to flourishing global trade—and escalated maritime transportation across the developing and developed economies are boosting the scrubber system installations.

In Europe, several countries have suffered an economic hit due to COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2020, resulting in the decline in business activities across marine, oil & gas, and manufacturing sectors. Many of these member states have implemented drastic measures on imports & exports and shipment of goods, including partially closing their borders. This, in turn, has negatively impacted the demand for scrubber systems in the European region. Russia is one of the leading natural gas producing countries worldwide. It was severely affected by the pandemic, which forced the country to impose a nationwide lockdown. The lockdowns heavily disrupted the country's oil & gas supply chain and reduced the demand for oil & gas-related products. A similar trend has been observed with other oil & gas producing European countries. The year 2020 was supposed to be an excellent year for the marine scrubber market as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) introduced new regulations to control the pollution of the aquatic environment. This was expected to increase the demand for advanced scrubbers significantly. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the implementation and demand as the marine industry was already facing a decline in revenues.

Growing Application of SOx Removal Scrubber Technology in Maritime Industry to Propel Scrubber Systems Market Growth in Coming Years

The rising application of sulfur dioxide (SOx) removal scrubber technology in the marine industry has gained significant traction in recent years. It is expected to propel the growth of the Scrubber Systems Market in the coming years. The SOx removal scrubber technology offers three different scrubber technology variants—open-loop scrubber technology, closed-loop scrubber technology, and hybrid scrubber technology—based on the vessel's operating profile. The open-loop scrubber technology uses seawater to scrub the exhaust gas. It discharges the water containing sulfuric acid back into the sea as the natural alkalinity of seawater neutralizes the acid. Further, the close loop scrubber technology uses seawater or freshwater with an alkaline additive to capture sulfur from the exhaust gas. The hybrid scrubber technology combines both open-loop and closed-loop modes – depending on the water local water discharge regulations, the vessel operators can use either mode.

Scrubber Systems Market: Wet Technology Overview

The wet technology segment of the Scrubber Systems Market is poised to grow at a significant rate during the estimated period. The segment's growth can be attributed to its extensive application in various industries such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, marine, wastewater treatment, and electronics and semiconductor. For instance, CECO Environmental Corp. provides CECO HEE-Duall Scrubber (a wet scrubber system) to leading global semiconductor chip manufacturers to remove harmful gaseous contaminants. The technology facilitates an efficient air pollution control method for eliminating particles and gases from industrial exhaust streams. The wet scrubber technology is considered the most appropriate device for air pollution control, which collects gas and particulates in a single system. Hence, wet technology is the most preferred scrubber technology used widely in various industries, including marine, chemical, petrochemical, oil and gas, and wastewater treatment plants. The wet technology is further subsegmented into packed bed scrubber, spray scrubber, and venturi scrubber.

Scrubber Systems Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.; Alfa Laval; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.; GEA Group AG; Wärtsilä Corporation; Hamon; Yara Marine Technologies; Verantis Environmental Solutions Group; and CECO Environmental are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global scrubber systems market and its ecosystem.

In July 2021, Babcock & Wilcox Environmental announced that it would support Amager Resource Center's application to build an advanced carbon dioxide capture facility at ARC's Amager-Bakke (Copenhill) waste to energy facility in Copenhagen, Denmark, for more than US$ 140 million.

Japan's National Maritime Research Institute and Alfa Laval reported progress in developing a carbon capture system from a scrubber for ships.

