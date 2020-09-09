Sclerotherapy Market Size Worth $1.3 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 5.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sclerotherapy market size is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Sclerotherapy is a non-invasive procedure that is widely used as a primary treatment for reticular veins, leg telangiectasias, and varicose veins. The procedure comprises injecting a solution (sclerosing agents or sclerosants) straight into the affected veins, which causes them to shrink and eventually disappear and assist in treating related symptoms such as aching, burning, swelling, and cramping. Factors like the better exposure to the site of application, utilization of less-invasive technologies, advances in dermatology, and increasing geriatric population with an incidence of varicose veins are fueling the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The detergent segment emerged as the largest segment in 2019 owing to high approvals by the FDA, low risk of clot formation, effectiveness, and its popularity among doctors

The foam sclerotherapy segment is anticipated to grow fast over the forecast period due to better exposure to the onsite and results than liquid sclerotherapy

North America dominated the market in 2019 owing to increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, rising prevalence of varicose veins, and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region

Asia Pacific is expected to reciprocate the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Sclerotherapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Agent (Detergents, Chemical Irritants, Osmotic Agents), By Type (Ultrasound, Liquid, Foam), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/sclerotherapy-market

Sclerosing agents used for the treatment of varicose veins are segmented into detergents, hyperosmolar/ osmotic agents, and chemical irritants. Agents like Sodium tetradecyl sulfate (Sotradecol) and Polidocanol (Asclera), Sodium morrhuate (Scleromate), Ethanolamine Oleate (Ethamoline) are all FDA approved sclerosants used to treat and reduce the effect of vein damage. According to the Society of Vascular surgery, more than 33.0% of women and about 17.0% of men consult a doctor for telangiectasias and varicose veins in industrialized countries, affecting up to 35.0% of people in the U.S. alone.

This condition, if left untreated can cause severe health problems such as chronic pain, deep vein clots, skin ulcers, and coronary ailments. According to NCBI, 20.0% of all adults will get varicose veins at some point in their lives and the prevalence is higher among the aging population and women. These factors are expected to boost the market growth. However, the side effects of this procedure such as hyperpigmentation and matting, scarring, and allergic reactions in some patients might hinder the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sclerotherapy market on the basis of the agent, type, and region:

Sclerotherapy Agent Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Detergents



Chemical Irritants



Osmotic Agents

Sclerotherapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Ultrasound



Liquid



Foam

Sclerotherapy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



India





Japan





China





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Sclerotherapy Market

BTG, Kreussler

LGM Pharma

Troikaa,

ChanganTianyu group

Bioniche Pharma Group Ltd

Omega Pharmaceuticals

Merz Pharma

Endo-Flex.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.