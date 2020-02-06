SciBase to Present this Week at Swiss-Nordic Bio 2020

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase, a leading manufacturer of solutions within skin diagnostics announced today that they will present at the Swiss-Nordic Bio 2020 conference in Zurich this week.

"I look forward to presenting an update on our progress at SciBase in Zurich. On the back of the release of Nevisense 3.0 in 2018 we have seen a significant increase in 2019 in both usage and sales of our Nevisense system for the detection of melanoma. At the same time we've been pleased to see increased traction for Nevisense in the US and look forward to discussing our plans for that market.

I will also present an update on the new clinical applications we plan to launch during 2020, and our upcoming product Nevisense Go.

We are seeing significant interest from both the research world and from industry in our new skin barrier assessment application, where our goal is to improve management of chronic and prevalent atopic diseases such as atopic dermatitis. This application has been developed through our cooperation with SIAF (Swiss Institute for Allergy and Asthma research). With SIAF being based in Switzerland, we see it as a good opportunity to present SciBase and our products and applications to potential investors and partners. We are also pleased that Professor Cezmi Akdis, Director of SIAF, will also attend the conference." Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed and sells a unique point-of-care device for evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Its first product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and inflammation. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

