SciBase supports clinicians during US Skin Cancer Awareness Month

STOCKHOLM, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a pioneer in skin cancer detection and prevention, and prediction in dermatology, further deepens their commitment to patients and dermatologists during US Skin Cancer Awareness Month by highlighting the importance of early detection and prevention of skin cancer and helping improve outcomes for clinicians and patients.

The entire month of May is dedicated to Skin Cancer Awareness to draw focus on the most common cancer in the United States - skin cancer. It is estimated that more than 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day and over 200,000 people are diagnosed with melanoma every year. Melanoma is the most dangerous and lethal form of skin cancer and accounts for the vast majority of skin cancer deaths. A good portion of these skin cancers may be prevented if people were to protect their skin from the sun and tanning beds, practice healthy skin habits, and visit a dermatologists at least once a year for a full body skin exam. When detected early, skin cancer is highly curable making early detection key to survival.

"Melanoma is one of the top 10 most common cancers in the US. With melanoma, early detection is vital to improving clinical outcomes for patients. For these reasons, I am using the AI-powered Nevisense test in my clinical practice. I recently performed a Nevisense test on a mole that I was hesitant to biopsy, and the technology provided me with real-time, non-invasive data right there during that visit. I immediately integrated the Nevisense data into my biopsy decision, and detected a melanoma in situ on this patient much sooner than I would have otherwise. This technology positively impacted the clinical outcome for both my patient and for me as a clinician," said Dr. Brad Yentzer, Founder and CEO of Finger Lakes Dermatology in New York.

"Most skin cancers are curable if they are detected and treated early enough. Because of this, skin cancer education and the importance of full body skin exams by board certified dermatologists on patients at risk, are critical to early detection and survival," said Dr. Mark Kaufmann, Clinical Professor in the Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Chief Medical Officer of Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in Florida, and former President of The American Academy of Dermatology (2022-23).

"Early detection is key to improving patient outcomes and survival. At SciBase, our emphasis on skin cancer awareness month demonstrates how seriously we take the importance of patients having an annual full body skin exam performed by a dermatologist. We are deeply dedicated to supporting the early detection of skin cancer at its most curable stage-when it matters and can make a life-altering impact-and helping to improve outcomes for clinicians and patients," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, VD, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 8 580 065 99

Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at www.scibase.com. All press releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-supports-clinicians-during-us-skin-cancer-awareness-month,c3971723