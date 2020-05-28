SciBase's Rights Issue Heavily Oversubscribed

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The subscription period of the rights issue of units consisting of shares and warrants in SciBase Holding AB (publ) ("SciBase" or the "Company") ended on May 26, 2020 with the outcome that the rights issue was heavily oversubscribed. SciBase will receive proceeds from the issue amounting to SEK 24.9 million before transaction costs, excluding the additional capital contribution that may come from the exercise of the warrants in October 2020.

17,977,344 units were subscribed for by exercise of unit rights. In addition, applications for subscription without unit rights corresponding to 50,608,560 units have been received

The rights issue was fully secured through subscription undertakings of approximately SEK 4.1 million and guarantee commitments of approximately SEK 20.8 million

and guarantee commitments of approximately No guarantee commitments have been utilized

"We are very pleased to have finalised the rights issue so successfully, especially in the current financial environment. We thank the investors who have subscribed in the rights issue and we will continue to work hard to deliver further milestones in line with the strategy we have laid out over the past months." says Simon Grant, CEO SciBase.

The outcome shows that 17,977,344 units, have been subscribed for by exercise of unit rights. In addition, applications for subscription without unit rights have been received for 50,608,560 units. Accordingly, the rights issue is heavily oversubscribed and the guarantee commitments that have been provided in the rights issue have consequently not been utilized.

The rights issue will provide SciBase with SEK 24.9 million before transaction costs, which are estimated to amount to approximately SEK 5.2 million. The rights issue consists of 19,941,721 units, each consisting of one (1) share and one (1) warrant free of charge, which can be used for subscription of one (1) new share in the Company during the period October 5 - October 16, 2020 at an exercise price corresponding to the higher of (i) 70 per cent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a period of ten (10) trading days immediately preceding September 30, 2020 (including September 30, 2020), but not less than SEK 1.00 and not more than SEK 1.75 per share, and (ii) the quotient value of the share at the time the warrants are exercised.

The number of shares in SciBase is increased by 19,941,721, from 16,618,101 to 36,559,822 through the rights issue. At full exercise of all warrants issued in the rights issue, the number of shares in the Company will increase further with a maximum of 19,941,721 additional shares.

The last day of trading in the paid-up subscribed units ("BTU") is expected on or around June 4, 2020. The new shares and warrants that are subscribed for in the rights issue are expected to be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office ("SCRO") on or around June 8, 2020.

Allocation of units subscribed for without unit rights will be made in accordance with the principles outlined in the prospectus. As confirmation of allocation of units subscribed for without unit rights, a contract note will be sent to those who have been allocated units on or around May 29, 2020. No communication will be sent out to those who have not been allocated units. Subscribed and allocated units must be paid for in cash in accordance with the instructions in the contract note sent to those who have been allocated units. Shareholders with nominee-registered holdings will receive confirmation of the allocation in accordance with the procedure of the respective nominee. Only those who are allocated units will be notified.

