SciBase receives initial order for clinical study from Castle Biosciences

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leader in AI-based devices for detection and prevention in dermatology, today announces that it has received the initial order for a clinical study under the collaboration with Castle Biosciences. The order consists of Nevisense Go and electrodes to a value of around $0.8 million or approximately MSEK 8.

As previously announced on June 16th, 2025, SciBase has entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL), a US-based leader in molecular diagnostics. The initial collaboration project is to develop a test that predicts flares in patients diagnosed with atopic dermatitis (AD). This order is for products to be used in a clinical study for the first project. Deliveries will start in Q4.

Following the signing of the collaboration agreement, Castle has also invested in SciBase and is now SciBase second largest shareholder.

"The collaboration with Castle Biosciences is moving forward at a fast pace and this first order signals the initiation of our first joint study," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase. "At SciBase we are very excited to, together with Castle Biosciences, help patients with skin barrier dysfunctions get access to more effective therapies."

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures, and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

