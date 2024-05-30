SciBase receives first order in Austria

STOCKHOLM, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions for skin disorders, is pleased to announce that it has received the first order for a Nevisense system with electrodes in Austria.

SciBase has since the end of the first quarter, following the strong development in Germany, expanded into Austria and Switzerland. In March, a sales representative was hired in Austria with previous experience in establishing businesses in dermatology and he is now responsible for establishing Nevisense in these markets. Nevisense has been presented and demonstrated in local congresses in Austria, which now is beginning to yield positive results.

"It is pleasing to see that our strategy and belief in Nevisense is beginning to bear fruit. Joachim Kaiser, our sales representative in Austria, does a fantastic job and has managed to get a first sale in a short time. This strengthens our belief that Austria and Switzerland can develop into good markets for us," says Pia Renaudin CEO of SciBase.

About SciBase:

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at www.scibase.com. All press releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

