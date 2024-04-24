SciBase Partners with Al Shirawi Healthcare solutions to Offer Nevisense in UAE

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders is pleased to announce a new partnership with Al Shirawi Healthcare solutions, a leading distributor of medical technologies across multiple specialities of aesthetics dermatology, orthopedics and medical consumables In Dubai. Through this partnership, Nevisense will now be available for patients in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Skin cancer is a growing problem in the UAE with official statistics suggesting that skin cancer accounts for about 14.5 per cent of cancer cases among males.

"We see the UAE as an attractive market with a passion for state-of-the-art, groundbreaking technologies. Partnering up with a well-resourced and knowledgeable ally will enable quick market access at a low investment cost. We see this as a way to increase our reach and help more people receive the best care possible," says Pia Renaudin, CEO at SciBase

"SciBase is an ideal partner as their technology fits perfectly with our goals and principles. We're dedicated to offering our customers the best tools possible to improve patient care, and Nevisense is a clear choice to help us achieve that," says Ahmed Ismail. General manager at Al Shirawi Healthcare solutions

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, VD, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 8 580 065 99

Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About Al Shirawi Healthcare solutions

Established to provide the Middle East market with advanced medical technologies across multiple specialities of aesthetics dermatology, orthopedics and medical consumables, Al Shirawi Healthcare, a part of the reputed Al Shirawi Group, provides an extensive array of turnkey solutions that combine safety with efficacy to enable healthcare providers to deliver a level of extraordinary care.

An ISO-certified company headquartered in the heart of Dubai, Al Shirawi Healthcare is powered by highly-skilled teams across Sales and specialised Marketing, Regulatory Affairs, Customer Service and Coordination, After Sales Services, Tendering, Training and Education Department as well as a Quality Control and Auditing Department, enabling it to meet and exceed client expectations through its unprecedented in-house resources and commitment to excellence.

About SciBase:

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at www.scibase.com. All press releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

