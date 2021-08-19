SciBase nominating committee proposes the election of Dr Jvalini Dwarkasing as a new Board member

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO:SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today that the Nominating Committee proposes the election of Dr. Jvalini Dwarkasing as a new Board member at an extraordinary general meeting to be proposed by the Board of Directors of SciBase.

The nominating committee, consisting of Christer Jönsson (appointed by FourierTransorm), Iraj Arastoupour, Peter Elmvik and Tord Lendau Chairman of the Board, hereby proposes the election of Dr. Jvalini Dwarkasing as a new member of the Board to an EGM to be held later in 2021.

Dr Dwarkasing, proposed to the nominating committee by Van Herk Investments, is currently the Chief Scientific Officer at SkylineDx. She has over 10 years of life science experience with an international track record within oncology having held both research and management positions. Dr Dwarkasing has a strong academic background and a PhD in medical nutrition and pharmacology. Her driver for doing research is patient focus and how to bring science from bench to bedside. Her geographical areas of focus are the US, Europe and Australia.

The nominating committee believes that her knowledge and experience within the fields of Dermatology/Pathology, the international Dermatology industry and Dermatology networks are aligned with the future competence needs for the SciBase Board of Directors.

For more information please contact:

Tord Lendau, Chairman of the Board

Tel: +46 708 10 01 67

Email: tordlendau@hotmail.com

Certified Advisor:

Avanza

Tel: +46 8 409 421 20

Email: ca@avanza.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a global medical technology company based in Stockholm, Sweden that develops unique point-of-care devices for the evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. SciBase's first product, Nevisense, helps clinicians detect melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and non-melanoma skin cancer. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. SciBase technology is based Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) combined with Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms that interpret the varying electrical properties of human tissue to detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase Holding AB is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

