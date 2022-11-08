SciBase CEO Simon Grant gives a comment regarding the collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO:SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders announced on Monday November 7 that it has initiated a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health Inc. to develop a unique AI-based screening tool to predict the development of a common type of eczema called atopic dermatitis in infants.

Link to press release from November 7th: http://investors.scibase.se/en/scibase-announces-collaboration-to-detect-skin-barrier-dysfunction-in-infants

Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase comment on the skin barrier segment and the collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health Inc. can be found through the link below:

Link to CEO comment: https://players.brightcove.net/1555966121001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6315110856112

For more information around skin barrier and SciBase: https://barrier.scibase.com/

For more information, please contact:

Simon Grant, CEO SciBase

Tel: +46 72 887 43 99

Email: simon.grant@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 8 580 065 99

Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here : http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/3663142/1654641.pdf 2211 PM Webinar update eng final

SOURCE SciBase