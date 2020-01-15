School Furniture Market Size Worth $6.2 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global school furniture market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. Increasing focus on the educational sector across rural and urban areas and compulsory basic education schemes provided by governments around the world are affecting the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing construction of schools in developing regions has contributed to market growth. According to ISC Research, a prominent supplier of international school data, there were just under 10,300 English-medium international schools across the globe in January 2019, with 5.6 million students enrolled.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, the seating segment dominated the market with a share of 51.3% in 2018. This can be attributed to features such as wide application, high durability, and the ability to add mobility and functionality

By application, classrooms accounted for the largest revenue share of 79.9% in 2018. Increasing student enrolment in schools across the globe has upped product demand

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the market, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2025. Rising culture of private school education in developing countries is a key factor driving the regional market

Top players operating in the school furniture market include Fleetwood Group; Scholar Craft; VS America, Inc.; Smith System Mfg. Co; Knoll, Inc.; Haworth Inc.; VITRA INTERNATIONAL AG.; Virco; Office Line; and MOBeduc.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "School Furniture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Storage Units, Seating Furniture, Lab Furniture), By Application (Classroom, Library & Labs), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/school-furniture-market

Growing trend of ergonomic chairs for comfortable seating has promoted the demand for flexible classroom furniture. Demand for multi-functional tables and chairs that can be used in classrooms, labs, and libraries, among others is also on the rise. Introduction of various raw materials for production of furniture that is more stable, durable, and sustainable has played a key role in market growth. For instance, manufacturers have been making tables, chairs, and benches with materials such as molded plastic, processed or engineered wood, and high-pressure laminate. Demand for space-saving furniture with storage options in classrooms has witnessed considerable rise. For instance, CBT Supply Dba Smartdesks creates smart chairs and tables with stackable options and multi-functional applications for classrooms and offices.

In terms of product, the seating category dominated the market with a share of 51.3% in 2018. This can be attributed to features such as wider application than other pieces of furniture, high durability, and the ability to add mobility and functionality. In addition, growing demand for chairs and tables on castors, which helps to easily rearrange furniture, has fueled segment growth. By application, classrooms accounted for the largest revenue share of 79.9% in 2018. Increasing student enrolment in schools across the globe has upped the need for chairs and tables in classrooms. Introduction of swivel chair designs with ergonomic features has been a recent addition in many schools, looking to replace traditional chairs.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the market, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2025. Rising culture of private education in developing countries, owing to better quality of education and facilities as well as focus on numerous extracurricular activities, is fueled by growing disposable income and improving lifestyle. This is projected to have a positive impact on the demand for classroom furniture. For instance, private schools in China accounted for more than 35.0% of total schools in the country, reaching a total of 183,500 schools in 2018.

Grand View Research has segmented the global school furniture market based on product, application, and region:

School Furniture Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Seating Furniture



Storage Units



Lab Furniture



Others

School Furniture Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Classroom



Library & Labs



Others

School Furniture Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa

Find more research reports on Homecare & Decor Industry, by Grand View Research:

Plastic Furniture Market – The global plastic furniture market size was valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2025.

The global plastic furniture market size was valued at in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2025. Camping Furniture Market – The global camping furniture market size was valued at USD 197.2 million in 2018. Increasing participation in camping and other outdoor recreational activities is driving the market for camping furniture over the world.

The global camping furniture market size was valued at in 2018. Increasing participation in camping and other outdoor recreational activities is driving the market for camping furniture over the world. Folding Furniture Market – The global folding furniture market size was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2018. Demand for space saving and multi-purpose furniture has increased due to development of compact size flats in many countries, thus leading to the growth of the market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.