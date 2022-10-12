Scanning Electron Microscopes Market to be Worth $6.5 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

12 Oct, 2022, 14:00 BST
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global scanning electron microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.52% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for nanotechnology-based research and growing R&D innovation in application areas are anticipated to serve as key growth drivers.
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
- Application of SEM in life science is expected to account for a share of 24.77% by 2028 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases leading to increased R&D expenditure and demand for digital microscopes in the fields of life sciences and medicine.
- Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the presence of world-class manufacturers in this region and increasing usage of SEM for elemental analysis and imaging.
- Growing demand for advanced SEMs for the range of material research is expected to boost the market growth in Latin America, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period.
- Mergers & collaborations and product developments are the key strategies being undertaken by the market players
- For instance, in January 2020, ZEISS and RIKEN Innovation entered into a partnership agreement. The partnership was aimed at expediting bioengineering innovations and bringing change in healthcare.
Browse Life Science Microscopes Industry Data Book - Surgical, In-vitro Fertilization, Super Resolution And Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030
Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Growth & Trends
Rapid growth witnessed in application areas, such as semiconductors, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and nanotechnology, globally is among the key factors responsible for the significant growth of the SEM market.
Technological advancements in SEM improves the quality control procedures of research laboratories in a wide range of industries, such as semiconductors, automobiles, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Scanning electron microscopy plays a critical role in the imaging and elemental analysis of products. However, the advanced SEMs offer advantages, such as rapid analysis, compact size, and efficient results with higher resolution and 3D imaging. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to increase the sale of SEMs.
Due to the growing prevalence of communicable diseases, the market is expected to observe substantial growth over the coming years. Market participants are entering into partnerships and collaborations to prove their technical capabilities. For instance, in November 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. partnered with Nanoimaging Services (NIS)-a provider of Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) services. The partnership helped Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. obtain better accessibility to NIS's cryoelectron microscopy (cryoEM) technology for pharmaceutical applications and biotechnology.
Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global scanning electron microscopes market on the basis of application and region:
Scanning Electron Microscope Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- Material Science
- Nanotechnology
- Life Science
- Semiconductors
- Other Applications
Scanning Electron Microscope Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
List of Key Players of Scanning Electron Microscopes Market
- Bruker Corp.
- Danish Micro Engineering (DME)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Hitachi High Technologies Corp.
- JEOL Ltd.
- Leica Microsystems
- Nanoscience Instruments, Inc.
- Nikon Corp.
- Olympus Corp.
- Carl Zeiss
Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:
- In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market - The global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 193.2 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030. The market has witnessed advancements in microscopes and microscope-related equipment for use in in-vitro fertilization.
- Surgical Microscopes Market - The global surgical microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.37% from 2022 to 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. With the advent of surgical microscopes, it became easier for surgeons to perform such procedures more accurately in less time.
- Microscope Market - The global microscope market size is expected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.97% over the forecast period. High demand from the healthcare sector and the rapidly growing semiconductor industry are among the key factors boosting the market growth.
GVR has curated a list of micro markets to provide a holistic view of industry performance. We focus on critical applications and end-use to give all stakeholders a detailed perspective. The data books are available in interactive dashboards and services start at US$ 500 per month.
Browse Micro-Markets & Industry Data Books from Grand View Research
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/info/solutions
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.
Share this article