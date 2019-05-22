Scalefusion Launches macOS Device Management for Enterprises

PUNE, India, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its Mobile Device Management solution, now supports the management of macOS devices.

Scalefusion for macOS aims to make it easy for the IT administrators to automate the setup of Mac machines and deploy policies and applications to ensure that they are in sync with the corporate policies.

Mr. Sriram Kakarala, VP - Mobility at ProMobi Technologies commented, "The industry is witnessing a huge rise in Mac device usage, and the popularity of Mac devices is consistently growing in both enterprises and educational institutes across varied use-cases. We are glad to announce that Scalefusion MDM now supports macOS device management, and we are looking forward to helping companies manage the whole inventory of MacBook and iMac with an easy enrollment process, enhanced management capabilities, and improved security settings."

The core offerings of Scalefusion macOS management will help the IT admin to:

Enable or restrict access to the options in the System Preferences app

Control media sharing and disk usage options

Choose the sharing options that are allowed for the user

Enable web content filtering

Track device location based on IP address

Enforce Passcode Policy

Set restrictions on device usage

Restrict or block app store

Configure iTunes, iCloud and Game center access

Configure Exchange & Email

"IT admins can seamlessly enroll the Mac devices within a few simple steps, and currently, they can choose from enrolling options including User-initiated enrollment via URL and Apple DEP enrollment. We are looking forward to introducing some more enrollment options in the near future," Sriram Kakarala further added.

Scalefusion macOS management will enable the IT administrators to manage and monitor the Mac machines from a single and unified dashboard. They can view the device inventory along with the device information and can perform device level actions like Reboot or Shutdown, remotely.

For more information about Scalefusion macOS management or to request an evaluation, please visit: https://scalefusion.com/macos-management-solution

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management Solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, mPOS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion InterOps.

More than 4500 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

