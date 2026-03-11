Scalefusion Introduces Programmable Custom Properties

PUNE, India, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its leading unified endpoint management solution, has introduced Programmable Custom Properties (PCP). IT teams can now automate custom property updates through script execution on Windows, macOS, and Linux devices.

Custom properties are data fields IT teams use to track specific device and user fields, like which department a device belongs to, what location it's in, or whether it passed a compliance check. These labels help teams filter devices, pull reports, and run automated workflows. However, maintaining these properties has traditionally required manual updates, creating inefficiencies and potential errors when managing hundreds or thousands of devices.

Programmable Custom Properties solves this challenge by allowing scripts to update these fields automatically during execution. For example, a script that checks device encryption can now automatically tag unencrypted devices, eliminating the need for manual follow-up. The same capability applies to software audits, performance checks, or other script-based operations. Custom properties remain accurate, and IT teams can configure script-managed fields to prevent accidental modifications. All script-triggered changes are logged, providing complete audit visibility.

"IT teams depend on custom properties to label their devices and users with information like asset ID, project assignment. But keeping those properties up to date has always required manual effort, even when scripts are already discovering that information. We built Programmable Custom Properties to close that gap. Scripts can now update the properties they reference, so the data stays accurate without IT teams having to do it manually", said Sriram Kakarala, Chief Product Officer at Scalefusion.

Programmable Custom Properties enhances Scalefusion's scripting capabilities by allowing scripts to continuously update the data IT teams depend on. Ensuring compliance, automation, and reporting workflows are now driven by accurate, real-time information.

Request a demo of Programmable Custom Properties on Scalefusion [ here ].

About Scalefusion

Scalefusion provides a comprehensive suite of products engineered to simplify endpoint, user, and access management for IT teams. The powerful product lineup includes Scalefusion UEM for streamlined device management, Scalefusion OneIdP for secure zero-trust access, and Scalefusion Veltar for advanced endpoint security. With over 12,000+ businesses in 120+ countries trusting our products, Scalefusion ensures your business is always one step ahead.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

Contact Information:

Name: Swapnil Shete

Email: swapnil.shete@promobitech.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864266/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg