Scale Computing Reports Record Q3 Results with 60% YoY Growth, Outperforms Targets

Growth Accelerates as Demand for SC//Platform Surges Among Customers and Partners Seeking VMware Alternatives and Edge Computing Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced record growth for the third quarter of 2024. The company saw an increase in software sales of over 60 percent year over year (YoY), more than doubling its number of new customers over the same period last year. The increased demand for both VMware alternative virtualization platforms and edge computing solutions continues to drive record company growth.

"Edge computing is driving IT transformation; AI is accelerating edge computing adoption; and both channel partners and customers are hungry to move on from VMware as they make this next leap forward. Scale Computing Platform's unmatched capabilities and ecosystem partners empower distributed enterprises anywhere in the world and across all verticals to embrace the future of edge computing, driving efficiency, compliance, and profitability," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "Each quarter this year, we have experienced record demand and an accelerating growth rate, which now exceeds even our highest growth forecasts. With no sign of slowing down, we're welcoming record numbers of new customers and new partners who will continue to drive growth into 2025 and beyond."

The company continues to expand in key vertical markets, including the retail industry. Scale Computing recently announced new edge computing customer Royal Farms, operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with 260 locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New Jersey. The company is transforming the landscape of IT infrastructure in the retail sector by delivering a single platform for unparalleled performance, reliability, and ease of use for the deployment, management, and growth of on-premises applications like POS, IoT, pump monitoring, video surveillance, and customer experience.

In Q3, Scale Computing released Scale Computing Migrate (SC//Migrate), a new solution designed to streamline and simplify the migration process for businesses transitioning away from VMware. The company also offers an SC//Migrate Quickstart Service with expert support to further assist in the migration process. Additionally, Scale Computing unveiled its Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) Calculator tool, a free online tool for estimating the cost savings customers can achieve across specific technology categories and server models by migrating application workloads to Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform). TCO calculation enables customers to evaluate purchasing decisions based on the comprehensive costs of owning and operating IT infrastructure over its lifecycle or other set periods of time. The company also introduced HC3450FG , new GPU-enabled hardware for data-intensive applications and AI workloads.

Other key Q3 2024 awards, recognitions, and partnerships include:

For more information about Scale Computing, please visit scalecomputing.com .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2372470/Scale_Computing_logo.jpg