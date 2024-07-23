Scale Computing Releases Free Total Cost of Ownership Calculator for Evaluating IT Infrastructure

New Tool Enables Efficient, Accurate, and Customizable Decision-Making for Cost Analysis of Technology Infrastructure

INDIANAPOLIS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced the release of the Scale Computing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) Calculator. The new TCO Calculator is a free online tool for estimating the cost savings customers can achieve across specific technology categories and server models by migrating application workloads to Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform).

TCO calculation enables customers to evaluate purchasing decisions based on the comprehensive costs of owning and operating IT infrastructure over its lifecycle or other set periods of time. When it comes to making substantial investments like technology infrastructure or software, TCO analysis is pivotal in making well-informed purchase decisions. It provides visibility into both direct and indirect costs, including power consumption and energy savings, and allows business and IT leaders to scrutinize the enduring financial implications of their investments to pinpoint opportunities for cost reduction. While manual execution of TCO analysis is often time-consuming and susceptible to inaccuracies, automated cost analysis tools can provide enterprise leaders with key information for decision-making.

"When evaluating a new IT infrastructure solution, the acquisition cost is only the starting point for cost analysis. Customers need a full view of the operational costs involved to make an informed purchasing decision. We aim to provide that transparency," stated Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "IT leaders need an in-depth understanding of the total cost associated with purchasing and maintaining the solution over time, including the cost of deployment, training, licensing, scale-out, downtime, and management. We're excited to release a TCO Calculator that's easy to use, customizable, and accurate, to help customers see what kind of savings they could realize with Scale Computing."

Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) brings simplicity, high availability, and scalability together with a powerful, all-in-one solution to streamline existing IT infrastructure. It integrates seamlessly with existing hardware, regardless of its specifications, and empowers IT leaders to efficiently manage infrastructure at the network's edge. SC//Platform replaces complex setups with a single, easy-to-manage platform that delivers high availability for running virtual machines. This simplicity translates to significant cost savings compared to solutions like VMware, reducing TCO by an estimated 40% and downtime by up to 90%.

