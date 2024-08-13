Scale Computing Announces New Effortless Migration Solution SC//Migrate for Businesses Leaving VMware

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced the release of Scale Computing Migrate (SC//Migrate), a new solution designed to streamline and simplify the migration process for businesses transitioning away from VMware. The company is also offering an SC//Migrate Quickstart Service with expert support to further assist in the migration process.

Broadcom's acquisition of VMware has radically changed the virtualization market. With the partner program eliminated, licensing options reduced, and costs higher than ever, numerous organizations have been left seeking alternative virtualization solutions. In its 2024 "Market Guide for Full-Stack HCI Software," Gartner projects that as many as two-thirds of VMware customers will elect to switch platforms over the next few years. To meet the needs of businesses looking to migrate quickly and seamlessly to its award-winning VMware alternative solution, Scale Computing has introduced SC//Migrate.

"With Broadcom's acquisition of VMware, many businesses are understandably concerned about the future of their virtualization environment," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "We're committed to helping these businesses find a stable and innovative partner in Scale Computing. SC//Migrate eliminates the tedious manual configuration typically associated with migration, empowering businesses to make the transition with maximum efficiency and minimal downtime."

Limiting the manual configuration required for each workload, SC//Migrate streamlines migration from VMware, Hyper-V, or physical machines to Scale Computing HyperCore (SC//HyperCore), the company's all-in-one architecture that makes it easy to deploy fully-integrated, highly-available virtualization right out of the box. By automatically provisioning VMs on the target SC//HyperCore cluster, the need for manual configuration — a time-consuming hurdle often faced with existing migration tools — is eliminated. IT teams save valuable time and resources, especially when migrating large numbers of VMs.

Key Benefits of SC//Migrate include:

Convert to VM – Any VM You Need Migrated: Migrate physical, Hyper-V, or VMware workloads directly to SC//HyperCore without manually creating VMs on the target system for quick migration of tens or hundreds of VMs.

Lower Costs: SC//Migrate saves time and money by offering a limited license window specifically designed for migration projects.

Easy to Manage: Manage backups and the entire migration process from a single, intuitive user interface, without the installation of in-guest agents.

To further assist in the transition to Scale Computing, the company is offering an SC//Migrate Quickstart Service, including expert guidance and support to ensure a smooth and efficient migration process with minimal disruption and seamless integration with SC//HyperCore. In addition, Scale Computing is currently offering two promotions to further ease the transition from VMware to SC//Platform. New and current partners looking to switch customers to Scale Computing can take advantage of the VMware Rip & Replace promotion and receive a 25% discount on Scale Computing software and services for each new customer implementation. VMware customers seeking an alternative can transfer existing software licenses and exchange existing hardware through the Seamless Switch: Trade-Up to Scale Computing promotion.

For more information about SC//Migrate, please visit scalecomputing.com/product-demo-tour to request a personalized walkthrough with a Scale Computing solutions architect.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

