SCADA System Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$24.42 Billion By 2031 With A CAGR Of 9.6% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global SCADA system market is observing significant growth owing to the rising adoption of industrial automation and digitization and shift toward smart grids and energy management.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the SCADA system market comprises a vast array of offerings and industry verticals, which are expected to register strength in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growth, fueled by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing infrastructure investment, especially in China and India. Meanwhile, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets with potential growth prospects driven by oil and gas developments and utility upgrades.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The global SCADA system market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing automation across industries, rising demand for real-time data collection and analysis, and the need for efficient infrastructure management. Key market drivers include the proliferation of smart grid projects, industrial IoT adoption, and rising cybersecurity investments.

Opportunities lie in the integration of cloud-based SCADA systems and the use of AI and ML for predictive analytics and decision-making. However, the market faces challenges such as high initial implementation costs, cybersecurity risks, and complexities associated with legacy system integration. Despite these restraints, infrastructure modernization and a push for digital transformation fuel market expansion.



Technological Innovations: Traditionally, SCADA systems have played a critical role in monitoring and controlling industrial processes, infrastructure, and facility operations by providing real-time data acquisition and control capabilities. However, the infusion of AI and ML technologies elevates these systems from reactive tools to proactive, intelligent platforms capable of predictive analysis, anomaly detection, and autonomous decision-making.

One key factor behind this trend is the ability of AI and ML to analyze vast volumes of data generated by SCADA systems more effectively than conventional methods. Machine learning algorithms can identify patterns and predict equipment failures before they occur, enabling preventive maintenance that reduces downtime and operational costs. This capability is valuable in industries such as power generation, oil and gas, water treatment, and manufacturing, where unplanned outages can result in significant financial losses and safety risks.



Adoption of Industrial Automation and Digitization: As industries worldwide transition toward Industry 4.0, the adoption of advanced automation technologies and digital tools becomes critical for enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and productivity. SCADA systems serve as the backbone of this transformation by providing real-time monitoring, data acquisition, and control of industrial processes. These systems enable industries to automate complex workflows, detect anomalies quickly, and optimize resource utilization, which is indispensable in today's competitive environment. In March 2025 , Schneider Electric announced a record US$700 million investment in US operations to expand automation and digital infrastructure across manufacturing and energy corridors. The company is enabling AI-driven factory automation and grid-software platforms that integrate SCADA capabilities for real-time control and asset monitoring.



Geographical Insights: Asia Pacific dominated the SCADA System Market in 2024 with high share. North America is the second-largest contributor to the global SCADA System Market, followed by Europe .

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented into hardware, software and services based on offering. The hardware segment is further categorized into remote terminal unit, programmable logic controller, human machine interface, and communication systems. The software segment is subsegmented into on premises and cloud. The services segment is segmented into integration, support and maintenance, consulting, and training. the hardware segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on industry Vertical, the SCADA system market is segmented into oil and gas, power and energy utilities, manufacturing, water and wastewater, chemicals and petrochemical, food and beverage, and others. The oil and gas segment dominated the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: ABB Ltd ( Switzerland ), Yokogawa Electric Corp ( Japan ), Hitachi Ltd ( Japan ), Fuji Electric Co, Ltd ( Japan ), Honeywell International Inc (US), Rockwell Automation Inc (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corp ( Japan ), Emerson Electric Co (US), Siemens AG ( Germany ), Schneider Electric SE ( France ), Inductive Automation LLC (US), GE Vernova Inc. (US), OMRON Corp ( Japan ), Eaton Corp Plc ( Ireland ), Advantech Co Ltd ( Taiwan ), and Delta Electronics Inc ( Taiwan ) are among the key players profiled in the SCADA system market report.

Global Headlines

"ABB India Ltd delivered an integrated scope of advanced automation and digital solutions for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.'s (IndianOil) countrywide oil and gas pipeline network. ABB's solutions will be at the core of supporting IndianOil's Centralized Pipeline Information Management System (CPIM). The project involved designing, engineering, supplying, and commissioning the ABB Ability SCADAvantage digital platform, which features robust cybersecurity and disaster recovery systems hosted on the cloud."

"Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that ICONICS, Inc., its U.S.-based software subsidiary engaged in developing, marketing and servicing SCADA software and cloud applications, will change its name to Mitsubishi Electric Iconics Digital Solutions, Inc., effective April 1, 2025 . Additionally, three ICONICS subsidiaries in the UK, the Czech Republic and Italy will be renamed during April."

Conclusion

In the US, the SCADA market is well-established and driven by a strong focus on infrastructure modernization, grid automation, and water resource management. The presence of leading industrial automation vendors and investment in smart manufacturing support continued growth. Federal and state regulations, such as those from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), compel utilities and infrastructure operators to adopt robust SCADA solutions that meet compliance requirements. North America dominates the SCADA market regionally due to technological advancements and robust industrial activity. Europe follows closely with strong demand from the energy and utilities sectors, particularly in Western Europe.

Therefore, the report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including raw material providers, manufacturers, distributors/suppliers/system integrators, and end users —valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

