Saviynt positioned as a Leader and Emerging Innovator in the SPARK Matrix™: Privileged Access Management (PAM), 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Identity Privileged Access Management (PAM) vendors.

Saviynt, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced that it has named Saviynt a Technology Leader and Emerging Innovator in the analysis of global SPARK MatrixTM: Privileged Access Management (PAM), Q4 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

As per Sanket Kadam, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, "Saviynt is reshaping Privileged Access Management by extending privilege controls beyond traditional vaulting and session oversight to address how privilege is actually consumed across modern enterprises. Its cloud-native, converged identity platform unifies PAM with identity governance, non-human identity security, and intelligence-driven posture management. This enables enterprises to enforce just-in-time and ephemeral privilege across infrastructure, applications, and emerging AI-driven interactions. With embedded ISPM intelligence, native AI copilot capabilities, and a forward-looking vision for securing agentic AI and privileged intent at runtime, Saviynt delivers a next-generation PAM approach designed to reduce standing privilege, simplify operations, and improve real-world risk outcomes without sacrificing scale or usability."

"The old model of locking privileged access away in a vault just doesn't work anymore. At Saviynt, we've always believed PAM needs to be part of identity, not bolted on as an afterthought," said Anirudh Sen, SVP of Product Management. "And that's especially true as AI agents and machine identities multiply faster than most teams can track. They require the same level of scrutiny as any human admin. Being named a Leader and Emerging Innovator in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™ is a meaningful nod to the work we've put into building a converged approach for all identities - one that makes Zero Standing Privilege and Just-in-Time access a practical reality, so security keeps pace as organizations grow and innovate."

Additional Resources:

About Saviynt

Saviynt's AI-powered identity platform manages and governs access to an organization's applications, data, and business processes. Customers trust Saviynt to safeguard their digital assets, drive operational efficiency, and reduce compliance costs. Built for the AI age, Saviynt is helping organizations safely accelerate their deployment and usage of AI today. Saviynt is recognized as the leader in identity security, with solutions that protect and empower the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies, and government institutions.

Media Contact:

PR@saviynt.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/saviynt-positioned-as-a-leader-and-emerging-innovator-in-the-spark-matrix-privileged-access-management-pam-2025-by-qks-group-1625

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501519/QKS_Group_Logo.jpg