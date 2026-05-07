Securonix (ThreatQ) positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Digital Threat intelligence Management, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix ™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading DTIM vendors.

provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading DTIM vendors. Securonix (ThreatQ), with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Securonix (ThreatQ) as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Digital Threat Intelligence Management, 2026.

Kunal Kumar, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Securonix, through its ThreatQ platform, is positioned as a leader in digital threat intelligence management, driven by its robust capabilities in orchestrating and operationalizing threat intelligence across the security ecosystem. The platform effectively aggregates, normalizes, and enriches intelligence from diverse sources, enabling enhanced visibility and contextual awareness for security teams. Its flexible integration framework and workflow-driven approach allow organizations to embed intelligence directly into detection and response processes, improving prioritization, accelerating decision-making, and enabling more efficient, intelligence-led security operations across complex enterprise environments."

QKS Group defines Digital Threat Intelligence Management as technology that delivers unified visibility into external threats targeting an organization's digital-facing assets. It aggregates and correlates intelligence from multiple internal and external sources, providing contextual insights into threat actors, campaigns, and tactics to enhance investigation, threat hunting, and proactive cyber defense.

Securonix, through its ThreatQ platform, differentiates in the threat intelligence management market with a centralized intelligence orchestration approach that aggregates, normalizes, and operationalizes threat data across the security ecosystem. Its DataLinq framework enables broad integration with heterogeneous intelligence sources and security controls while preserving contextual fidelity and supporting workflow automation. By embedding actionable intelligence into detection and response processes, ThreatQ enhances SOC efficiency and accelerates decision-making. Backed by an extensible integration architecture and strong ecosystem connectivity, the platform enables organizations to scale intelligence operations, improve prioritization, and streamline threat-driven workflows without materially increasing operational overhead.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Digital Threat intelligence Management, 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Being named as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™ for Digital Threat Intelligence Management is meaningful recognition of the work our team is doing to help organizations turn intelligence into action. We are proud to help security leaders operationalize intelligence in a way that is practical, measurable, and built for how modern SOCs actually work." – Chris Jacob, Field CISO, Securonix

Additional Resources:

About Securonix (ThreatQ):

Securonix is transforming security operations with the industry's first Unified Defense SIEM with Agentic AI, built to decide and act across the threat lifecycle with a human-in-the-loop philosophy. Its cloud-native platform unifies detection, investigation, intelligence and response, while enabling Sam, the AI SOC Analyst, and a productivity-based AI operating model for the SOC, so organizations can measure and govern AI by the analyst work it delivers. Helping enterprises become Breach Ready and Board Ready, Securonix delivers accountable, outcome-driven security operations at scale. Recognized as a six-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM and a Customers' Choice by Gartner Peer Insights™, and a five-time Leader in the SPARK Matrix TM: Digital Threat intelligence Management, by QKS Group, Securonix delivers trusted security operations for global enterprises. Learn more at www.securonix.com.

Media Contact:

Sean Ferguson

Director, Corporate Marketing & Communications, Securonix

sferguson@securonix.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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