Save the date: Orexo to host Capital Markets Day focusing on Digital Health, on March 17, 2020

UPPSALA, Sweden, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), the fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company with the aim of becoming a leader in the treatment of addiction, today announces that the company will host a Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and media in Stockholm, Sweden, on March 17, 2020.

Members of the management team, including Dennis Urbaniak recently appointed as EVP Digital Health, will provide an update on the company's strategy, R&D pipeline and the business opportunities within Digital Health. External speaker will be Dr. Mario Weiss, CEO and founder of GAIA AG, Orexo's partner and a global leader in digital therapeutics.

The Capital Markets Day will take place at, Helio GT 30, Grev Turegatan 30, Stockholm, Sweden. The program will start at 1:30 pm CET, with registration from 1:00 pm CET. The event plans to end at 4.00 pm CET. A formal invitation with a complete program will be sent out at a later date.

To register for the event, please use below link

https://financialhearings.com/event/12588/register/live_event

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Lena Wange, IR and Communications Manager

Tel: +46-(0)-18-780-88-00

E-mail: ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs mainly within the growing space of addiction. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercialize its lead product Zubsolv® for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2018 amounted to SEK 783.1 million and the number of employees was 129. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The head office, where research and development is also performed, is situated in Uppsala, Sweden.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication at 3 pm CET on December 3, 2019

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/save-the-date--orexo-to-host-capital-markets-day-focusing-on-digital-health--on-march-17--2020,c2981212

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/2981212/1154843.pdf Save the date: Orexo to host Capital Markets Day focusing on Digital Health, on March 17, 2020

SOURCE Orexo