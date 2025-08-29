Seminar: IP That Matters - Behind Orexo's Milestone Patent Win at the US Court

UPPSALA, Sweden, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo (publ.), (STO: ORX) (OTCQX: ORXOY) in collaboration with its advisory international law firms Potter Clarkson LLP and Steptoe LLP, will host a seminar on how to build robust patent strategies that will protect pharmaceutical IP even in the face of hostile generic opposition.

The session, targeting innovators, pharma companies, biotech firms and investors, will be delivered at Nordic Life Science Days' conference in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Monday 13 October, at Flow Stage between 4.30-5.30 pm CEST. It will provide real life insight into how a company ultimately looking to sell their product in the US can build an IP strategy capable of successfully defending their position when they are inevitably challenged.

Orexo has successfully developed four drugs from concept to market, including Zubsolv® for opioid dependence, which is commercialized by Orexo in the US. The company has extensive experience in building robust patent strategies that support product development cycles. Orexo has demonstrably and repeatedly benefited from these strategies, including when its innovations have been challenged by leading international generic companies, such as Actavis/Teva in 2018 and, more recently, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries in December 2024.

In this session, key players behind Orexo's success come together to provide their perspectives on the most recent case against Sun Pharmaceutical. Together, the panel will endeavor to provide the audience with an overview of how to successfully defend your commercial interests not only after, but well before, you reach the US market, given that much of the groundwork is typically laid years beforehand.

Speakers:

Robert Rönn, SVP and Head of R&D at Orexo; Driving Innovation and Safeguarding Competitiveness through Robust IP Strategies.

Stephen McNeeney , Partner and pharmaceutical Patent expert at Potter Clarkson LLP; Partnering for Success - Potter Clarkson's Role in Orexo's US Market Achievements

John Molenda, Partner at Steptoe LLP, Co-Chair of Steptoe's Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice; From groundwork to Courtroom Success.

The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session during which guests can probe the panel about appropriate strategies for defending against the inevitable threat of generic litigation after US market entry.

For registration to NLS Days use this link, https://nlsdays.com/registration-fees/.

One month before the event, NLSDays will send a registration link to all delegates registered for the Nordic Life Science Days conference.

For further information contact:

Orexo, Lena Wange, IR and Communications Director, +46 18 780 88 00, ir@orexo.com

Potter Clarkson LLP, Raina Nadila, Marketing Coordinator, +46 8 505 345 52, raina.nadila@potterclarkson.com

Steptoe LLP, Vanessa VanderZanden, Business Development Manager, +1 213 439 9450, vvanderzanden@steptoe.com

About Orexo:

Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company with 30 years of experience developing improved pharmaceuticals based on proprietary formulation technologies that meet large medical needs.

On the US market, Orexo provides innovative treatment solutions for patients suffering from opioid use disorder. Products targeting other therapeutic areas are developed and commercialized worldwide with leading partners. Total net sales in 2024 amounted to SEK 590 million, and the number of employees 110. Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list and is available as ADRs (ORXOY) on the OTCQX market in the US.

For more information on Orexo, visit www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Potter Clarkson LLP:

Leading European intellectual property law firm, Potter Clarkson helps companies, organisations and individuals in the life sciences sector to understand, create, protect and defend the commercial value of their innovations anywhere in the world through IP rights. Recognised as a top tier firm, it is known for its deep technical expertise and clarity of advice.

For more information on Potter Clarkson, visit www.potterclarkson.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Steptoe:

In more than 110 years of practice, Steptoe has earned an international reputation for vigorous representation of clients before governmental agencies, successful advocacy in litigation and arbitration, and creative and practical advice in structuring business transactions. Steptoe has more than 500 lawyers and other professional staff across offices in Beijing, Brussels, Chicago, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Washington.

For more information, visit www.steptoe.com.

