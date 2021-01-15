STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance will host a virtual Capital Markets Day on Thursday 25 February 2021, starting at 13:00 CET.

Presentations will be held in English by members of the Executive Management Team.

A formal invitation with agenda and details on how to register will be sent out closer to the event.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 (0) 72 506 14 22

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoist-finance/r/save-the-date--hoist-finance-capital-markets-day,c3268520

The following files are available for download:

Related Links

https://www.cision.com/



SOURCE Cision AB