Saudi Arabia Consumer Lending Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.67% (Outstanding Balance) and 2.58% (Gross Lending) During 2026-2032 | Vyansa Intelligence

NEW DELHI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by Vyansa Intelligence, the Consumer Lending Market in Saudi Arabia is projected to register an outstanding balance CAGR of around 2.67% and gross lending CAGR of around 2.58% during 2026-32. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for housing finance, rising consumer credit penetration, and the gradual expansion of structured financial services across the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia Consumer Lending Market Key Takeaways

The Saudi Arabia Consumer Lending Market recorded an outstanding balance of approximately USD 434.45 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 522.45 billion by 2032, reflecting steady and sustained growth. Meanwhile, gross lending stood at USD 252.49 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 301.74 billion by 2032, supported by consistent borrowing demand and financial sector expansion.

By loan type, mortgages / home loans dominate the market with nearly 55% share, driven by increasing homeownership initiatives, government-backed housing programs, and rising residential development across Saudi Arabia.

By distribution channel, bank branches account for approximately 75% of the market share, highlighting the continued dominance of traditional banking infrastructure in consumer lending activities.

More than 5 companies are actively operating in the Saudi Arabia consumer lending market, indicating a moderately competitive landscape.

The top four companies collectively hold a significant share of the market, including Saudi National Bank (SNB), Al Rajhi Bank, Riyad Bank, and Arab National Bank (ANB) Bank.

Driving Forces Behind the Steady Expansion of Saudi Arabia Consumer Lending Market

Housing-Led Credit Expansion Strengthening Market Foundation



The growing emphasis on homeownership and residential development is emerging as a primary driver of the consumer lending market in Saudi Arabia. Mortgages account for the largest share of total lending, supported by government-led initiatives aimed at improving housing accessibility and accelerating real estate development across the Kingdom. As housing demand continues to rise, financial institutions are increasingly prioritizing mortgage offerings to cater to individuals and families seeking long-term financing solutions. This strong mortgage-driven demand is laying a stable foundation for sustained growth in the overall consumer lending landscape.

Rising Credit Adoption Fueling Broader Lending Activity



Building on the momentum of housing finance, the gradual expansion of consumer credit adoption is further strengthening market growth. Improvements in financial literacy, coupled with rising income levels and enhanced access to formal banking services, are encouraging individuals to actively utilize a wider range of credit products, including personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. Consequently, this increasing acceptance of credit is contributing to the steady rise in both outstanding balances and gross lending volumes across Saudi Arabia, reflecting a more financially engaged consumer base.

Established Banking Infrastructure Anchoring Market Stability



Complementing this growth, Saudi Arabia's well-established banking infrastructure continues to play a pivotal role in consumer lending distribution. With bank branches accounting for a dominant share of the market, consumers continue to rely heavily on physical channels for loan processing, documentation, and financial advisory services. This strong institutional presence not only reinforces consumer trust but also ensures operational stability within the lending ecosystem. Moreover, it remains particularly critical for high-value and long-tenure products such as mortgages, where personalized engagement and regulatory compliance are essential.

View Full Report and request to get the sample pages at: https://www.vyansaintelligence.com/industry-report/saudi-arabia-consumer-lending-market-analysis

Key Challenge Restraining Market Expansion

Limited Growth Pace Due to Market Maturity and Regulatory Oversight

Despite steady growth, the Saudi Arabia consumer lending market faces challenges related to its relatively mature structure and strict regulatory environment. Lending institutions are required to adhere to responsible lending practices, credit risk assessments, and borrower eligibility criteria, which can moderate the pace of loan disbursement. Additionally, cautious consumer borrowing behavior and regulatory safeguards may limit rapid expansion, resulting in a more controlled and sustainable growth trajectory.

Market Analysis by Loan Type and Distribution Channel

By loan type, mortgages or home loans continue to dominate the Saudi Arabia consumer lending market, accounting for approximately 55% of the total share. This leadership is primarily supported by rising demand for residential properties, along with government-backed housing initiatives aimed at improving homeownership accessibility. In addition, the availability of long-term financing options further strengthens the appeal of mortgage products among borrowers. Typically characterized by larger ticket sizes and extended repayment tenures, mortgages contribute significantly to the overall outstanding balance. Consequently, financial institutions are actively expanding mortgage portfolios while offering competitive interest rates to capture sustained and growing housing demand.

By distribution channel, bank branches lead the Saudi Arabia consumer lending market with nearly 75% share, reflecting a strong reliance on traditional banking infrastructure. These physical channels continue to offer personalized services, documentation support, and a high level of customer trust, particularly for secured and high-value loans. However, alongside this dominance, online and digital lending platforms are steadily gaining traction. Driven by convenience, faster approval timelines, and increasing digital adoption, these platforms are attracting a growing segment of consumers. As a result, the evolving balance between traditional and digital channels is expected to gradually reshape the overall lending ecosystem in the coming years.

View Full Report (All Data, In One Place): https://www.vyansaintelligence.com/industry-report/saudi-arabia-consumer-lending-market-analysis (Explore in-depth analyses, market trends, and competitive insights.)

Significant Consumer Lending Companies in Saudi Arabia

Key companies contributing to competition and market expansion include:

Saudi National Bank (SNB)

Al Rajhi Bank

Riyad Bank

Arab National Bank (ANB)

Bank Albilad

Banque Saudi Fransi

SABB

Alinma Bank

Saudi Investment Bank

Bank Al Jazira

Others

Saudi Arabia Consumer Lending Market Scope

By Category: Outstanding Balance, Gross Lending

By Loan Type: Personal Loans, Unsecured Personal Loans, Secured Personal Loans, Auto Loans, Mortgages / Home Loans, Credit Card Loans, Student Loans

By Interest Rate Type: Fixed Interest Rate Loans, Floating / Variable Interest Rate Loans

By Payment Method: Direct Deposit (Salary Transfers, Government Benefits, Tax Refunds), Debit Card, Credit Card, Mobile Wallet / UPI, Cheque

By Borrower Type: Individual Borrowers, Joint Borrowers

By Distribution Channel: Bank Branches, Online / Digital Lending Platforms, Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFCs)

By Collateral Type: Secured Loans (Vehicle Collateral, Property Collateral), Unsecured Loans

By Age Group: Youth (up to 24 years), Young Adults (25–34 years), Adults (35–54 years), Pre-Retirement (55–64 years), Seniors (65+ years)

Browse More Reports on Consumer Lending

UK Consumer Lending Market: The Consumer lending in UK outstanding balance is estimated at USD 2.95 trillion and gross lending is estimated at USD 784.59 billion in 2025. An outstanding balance market size is expected to grow to USD 3.22 trillion and gross lending USD 842.73 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register an outstanding balance CAGR of around 1.26% and gross lending CAGR of around 1.03% during 2026-32.

UAE Consumer Lending Market: The Consumer lending in UAE outstanding balance is estimated at USD 149.68 billion and gross lending is estimated at USD 141.97 billion in 2025. An outstanding balance market size is expected to grow to USD 161.03 billion and gross lending USD 157.23 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register an outstanding balance CAGR of around 1.05% and gross lending CAGR of around 1.47% during 2026-32.

Turkey Consumer Lending Market: The Consumer lending in Turkey outstanding balance is estimated at USD 117.5 billion and gross lending is estimated at USD 190.47 billion in 2025. An outstanding balance market size is expected to grow to USD 162.26 billion and gross lending USD 248.6 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register an outstanding balance CAGR of around 4.72% and gross lending CAGR of around 3.88% during 2026-32.

Thailand Consumer Lending Market: The Consumer lending in Thailand outstanding balance is estimated at USD 259.93 billion and gross lending is estimated at USD 127.41 billion in 2025. An outstanding balance market size is expected to grow to USD 284.28 billion and gross lending USD 149.56 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register an outstanding balance CAGR of around 1.29% and gross lending CAGR of around 2.32% during 2026-32.

Philippines Consumer Lending Market: The Consumer lending in Philippines outstanding balance is estimated at USD 86.17 billion and gross lending is estimated at USD 53.68 billion in 2025. An outstanding balance market size is expected to grow to USD 108.76 billion and gross lending USD 74.8 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register an outstanding balance CAGR of around 3.38% and gross lending CAGR of around 4.85% during 2026-32.

Spain Consumer Lending Market: The Consumer lending in Spain outstanding balance is estimated at USD 767.93 billion and gross lending is estimated at USD 217.3 billion in 2025. An outstanding balance market size is expected to grow to USD 827.82 billion and gross lending USD 234.36 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register an outstanding balance CAGR of around 1.08% and gross lending CAGR of around 1.09% during 2026-32.

South Africa Consumer Lending Market: The Consumer lending in South Africa outstanding balance is estimated at USD 186.12 billion and gross lending is estimated at USD 60.56 billion in 2025. An outstanding balance market size is expected to grow to USD 199.83 billion and gross lending USD 64.98 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register an outstanding balance CAGR of around 1.02% and gross lending CAGR of around 1.01% during 2026-32.

Peru Consumer Lending Market: The Consumer lending in Peru outstanding balance is estimated at USD 59.71 billion and gross lending is estimated at USD 32.97 billion in 2025. An outstanding balance market size is expected to grow to USD 67.9 billion and gross lending USD 37.83 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register an outstanding balance CAGR of around 1.85% and gross lending CAGR of around 1.98% during 2026-32.

Mexico Consumer Lending Market: The Consumer lending in Mexico outstanding balance is estimated at USD 414.27 billion and gross lending is estimated at USD 209.08 billion in 2025. An outstanding balance market size is expected to grow to USD 470.08 billion and gross lending USD 239.22 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register an outstanding balance CAGR of around 1.82% and gross lending CAGR of around 1.94% during 2026-32.

Malaysia Consumer Lending Market: The Consumer lending in Malaysia outstanding balance is estimated at USD 325.84 billion and gross lending is estimated at USD 145.57 billion in 2025. An outstanding balance market size is expected to grow to USD 360.92 billion and gross lending USD 176.92 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register an outstanding balance CAGR of around 1.47% and gross lending CAGR of around 2.83% during 2026-32.

About Vyansa Intelligence

Vyansa Intelligence is a global market research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering strategic insights across high-growth and emerging industries worldwide. Our comprehensive research reports provide data-driven analysis of market trends, competitive landscapes, technological innovations, and regulatory developments shaping the global business environment. Supported by robust research methodologies, advanced forecasting models, and carefully validated primary and secondary data sources, Vyansa Intelligence empowers corporations, investors, and decision-makers to identify emerging opportunities, manage potential risks, and develop well-informed long-term strategies.

Contact Us:

Vyansa Intelligence

Office: Office No.110, H-159, Sector 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh - 201301, India

Contact No: +91 7065555003

Email: sales@vyansaintelligence.com

Website: Vyansa Intelligence

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929228/5853189/Vyansa_Intelligence_Logo.jpg